mynews4.com
Conine, Aguilar declare victory in respective Nevada races
Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine and secretary of state candidate Cisco Aguilar have declared victory. Conine is expected to serve his second term as Nevada treasurer and Aguilar is projected to be the Silver State's next secretary of state. The Nevada Independent projects both candidates have won their respective races but...
mynews4.com
Joe Lombardo defeats Democrat Steve Sisolak in Nevada governor's race
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will be the next governor of Nevada. Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak conceded to Lombardo Friday evening. It's the first time in four decades an incumbent governor has lost re-election in the Silver State. Sisolak released a statement Friday night...
mynews4.com
Why can't Nevada count votes as fast as more populated states like Florida?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — For the second election in a row, impatient eyes around the nation are glaring at Nevada, wondering when midterm winners will be declared. After all, power in the US Senate hangs in the balance. If one were to glance at the Twitter feeds of Nevada’s...
mynews4.com
Stavros Anthony wins Nevada lieutenant governor's race defeating Cano Burkhead
Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor after defeating Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Anthony, a Republican, was elected to the Las Vegas City Council in June 2009 and appointed mayor pro tem in 2015 and re-appointed in 2020. Cano Burkhead was selected by Gov. Steve...
mynews4.com
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford declares victory over Sigal Chattah
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford has declared victory claiming he defeated Republican challenger Sigal Chattah. Ford is currently up by more than 45,000 votes statewide with more than 70,000 mail ballots to be counted between Washoe and Clark counties. His campaign released the following statement Thursday afternoon. As Nevada’s Attorney...
mynews4.com
Nevada passes ballot initiative for Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
mynews4.com
Tracking Nicole: Photos and videos of the storm's impact on Florida
(WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island on Thursday before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. About an hour after landfall, Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph as it moves over central Florida.
