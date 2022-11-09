ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Conine, Aguilar declare victory in respective Nevada races

Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine and secretary of state candidate Cisco Aguilar have declared victory. Conine is expected to serve his second term as Nevada treasurer and Aguilar is projected to be the Silver State's next secretary of state. The Nevada Independent projects both candidates have won their respective races but...
NEVADA STATE
Tracking Nicole: Photos and videos of the storm's impact on Florida

(WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island on Thursday before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. About an hour after landfall, Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph as it moves over central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE

