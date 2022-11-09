Read full article on original website
Why can't Nevada count votes as fast as more populated states like Florida?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — For the second election in a row, impatient eyes around the nation are glaring at Nevada, wondering when midterm winners will be declared. After all, power in the US Senate hangs in the balance. If one were to glance at the Twitter feeds of Nevada’s...
Billing records detail rising legal expenses in Nevada's opioid fight
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The stacks of invoices tell the story of just how much work is involved when it comes to taking on the opioid industry. The documents, obtained through a public records request from the Nevada Attorney General's Office, show some eye opening figures.
Conine, Aguilar declare victory in respective Nevada races
Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine and secretary of state candidate Cisco Aguilar have declared victory. Conine is expected to serve his second term as Nevada treasurer and Aguilar is projected to be the Silver State's next secretary of state. The Nevada Independent projects both candidates have won their respective races but...
Tracking Nicole: Photos and videos of the storm's impact on Florida
(WPEC) — Hurricane Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island on Thursday before being downgraded to a tropical storm. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. About an hour after landfall, Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph as it moves over central Florida.
