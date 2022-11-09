ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WNDU

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

(AP) - A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in 2021. The bill makes several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1....
ILLINOIS STATE
WNDU

South Bend residents ‘Meet the Mayor’ at St. Adalbert Catholic School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend hosted its quarterly “Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend” event on Thursday. It happened this evening at St. Adalbert Catholic School, off Olive Street. Residents got the chance to have a one-on-one, 5-minute conversation with Mayor Mueller and other city officials.
SOUTH BEND, IN

