Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate’s office
PHOENIX (AP) — There was no powder in an envelope that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police said. Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi said Friday that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them,” The...
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day
Former Trump adviser Larry Kudlow says he should hold off on 2024 bid announcement
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, who served as Director of the National Economic Council under former President Trump, said on Friday that the former president should wait to announce a 2024 presidential bid until after the Georgia Senate runoff. “I think it would be terrific if my former boss Donald Trump put his own political…
WNDU
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan
(AP) - A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in 2021. The bill makes several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1....
WNDU
South Bend residents ‘Meet the Mayor’ at St. Adalbert Catholic School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend hosted its quarterly “Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend” event on Thursday. It happened this evening at St. Adalbert Catholic School, off Olive Street. Residents got the chance to have a one-on-one, 5-minute conversation with Mayor Mueller and other city officials.
