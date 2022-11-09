Read full article on original website
Related
Election denier Jim Marchant loses Nevada secretary of state’s race to Democrat Cisco Aguilar
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has won the race to become Nevada's next secretary of state, defeating Republican and election denier Jim Marchant.
US Senate race between Cortez Masto, Laxalt too close to call with 93% of Nevada ballots counted
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Days into the ballot counting process in Nevada, the most high-profile race in the state is still too close to call. Friday afternoon, another batch of ballots was added to Clark County's totals, narrowing the gap between incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt to less than 1,000 votes.
Nevada Democrats running for U.S. House issue victory statements
Following three very tight races, the Democratic incumbents running for re-election in U.S. House Districts 1, 3, and 4 each issued victory statements on Friday morning.
Democrat Dina Titus defeats Republican in race for Las Vegas congressional seat
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.
mynews4.com
Stavros Anthony wins Nevada lieutenant governor's race defeating Cano Burkhead
Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor after defeating Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Anthony, a Republican, was elected to the Las Vegas City Council in June 2009 and appointed mayor pro tem in 2015 and re-appointed in 2020. Cano Burkhead was selected by Gov. Steve...
Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state races
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is projected to defeat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, but split-ticket voters gave projected victories to statewide candidates on both sides of the aisle. The post Lombardo defeats Sisolak; Democrats win attorney general, secretary of state races appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Joe Lombardo is projected by the Associated Press to win the Nevada governor’s race. The Clark County Sheriff put out a victory statement Friday, saying “Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track. It’s a victory for small business owners, for parents, for students, and for law enforcement. It’s a victory for all Nevadans who believe that our best and brightest days are ahead of us.”
Republican Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race against Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the Nevada gubernatorial race.
What triggers a recount in Nevada?
If the U.S. Senate race in Nevada remains tight, a recount could happen, but there are unique rules that need to be followed.
Republican Stavros Anthony to become Nevada’s next lieutenant governor
Republican Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor, the Associated Press projected Friday.
Democrats Are On The Brink Of A Historic State Legislative Election Performance
Republicans have dominated the state legislative election landscape over the past decade, but after this year’s midterm elections Democrats are on the cusp of making history at that level of the ballot. Democrats are expected to hold on to their existing majorities in both the Nevada state Assembly and...
Preliminary results show Democrats with narrow leads over Republicans in Nevada House races
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Democratic incumbents are trying to hold onto their congressional seats in Nevada as results continue to show very tight races on Wednesday afternoon. Two of the three seats include swing districts stretching out of Las Vegas through the suburbs into rural areas that have...
Fox5 KVVU
Ballot measure adding equal rights amendment to Nevada Constitution passes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure adding an equal rights amendment to the Nevada Constitution officially passed. The measure, also known as Question 1, adds a new section to the Nevada Constitution that states, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.”
Why Nevada election results are taking days
WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes Thursday. The vote counting is taking days, but that’s not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not been...
2news.com
Nevada Senate and Gubernatorial Candidates Predict Victory
Both gubernatorial candidates acknowledged that it will take days before final vote totals are known. More House seats were called after Clark County's drop of votes Friday.
MSNBC
Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, talks with an MSNBC panel about the powerful Culinary Union in Nevada that is a significant source of vote driving for Democrats, and how the union's Latina leader is motivating voters to support the Latina Democratic candidate for Senate.Nov. 10, 2022.
pvtimes.com
Three takeaways from the 2022 election — so far
Election Day may be over, but ballots are still being counted across Nevada in the 2022 general election. Nye County Interim Clerk Mark Kampf said volunteers would be hand counting remaining ballots beginning Thursday morning at the Valley Electric Conference Center in Pahrump. “We are under pressure to complete this...
Nevada passes sweeping version of Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
Magic wall: John King breaks down latest Nevada Senate numbers
CNN's John King and Wolf Blitzer analyze the latest numbers from the Nevada Senate race and how it could determine control of the US Senate.
KOLO TV Reno
Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection
NEVADA (KOLO) - Update at 4:39 p.m.: The Associated Press has now officially called races in favor of all three. Nevada Democrats are declaring victory in their races across the state. While none of the races have been called officially, they are congratulating Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee...
Comments / 0