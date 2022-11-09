ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor’s race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican Joe Lombardo is projected by the Associated Press to win the Nevada governor’s race. The Clark County Sheriff put out a victory statement Friday, saying “Our victory is a victory for all Nevadans who want our state to get back on track. It’s a victory for small business owners, for parents, for students, and for law enforcement. It’s a victory for all Nevadans who believe that our best and brightest days are ahead of us.”
Fox5 KVVU

Ballot measure adding equal rights amendment to Nevada Constitution passes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A ballot measure adding an equal rights amendment to the Nevada Constitution officially passed. The measure, also known as Question 1, adds a new section to the Nevada Constitution that states, “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.”
The Associated Press

Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes Thursday. The vote counting is taking days, but that’s not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not been...
pvtimes.com

Three takeaways from the 2022 election — so far

Election Day may be over, but ballots are still being counted across Nevada in the 2022 general election. Nye County Interim Clerk Mark Kampf said volunteers would be hand counting remaining ballots beginning Thursday morning at the Valley Electric Conference Center in Pahrump. “We are under pressure to complete this...
KOLO TV Reno

Titus, Lee, and Horsford win reelection

NEVADA (KOLO) - Update at 4:39 p.m.: The Associated Press has now officially called races in favor of all three. Nevada Democrats are declaring victory in their races across the state. While none of the races have been called officially, they are congratulating Steven Horsford, Dina Titus, and Susie Lee...
