K.L.S.
1d ago
While you're at it why not give them a ticket for their expired tags. Also if you want to leave your car running to get it warm you deserve to get it STOLEN.
Here’s Why It’s Critical to Stay in Your Lane Driving in Colorado
Colorado roads and highways can be difficult to drive with winding roads and mountain passes, but there's one thing that can help all drivers stay safe. According to a new report released by the Colorado State Patrol, the top cause of fatal crashes from 2019 to 2021 was lane violations.
The Story of Big Foot Mary: Last of the Western Colorado Grizzly Bears
I just happened to be looking at some old newspaper headlines hosted by the Mesa County Public Library over the weekend when I stumbled upon the legend of Big Foot Mary. We've seen some smaller brown bears in Fruita and Palisade this fall but none of them have been anywhere near as large as Big Foot Mary was reported to be. The story of this gigantic bear that used to roam the Uncompahgre Plateau came to an end on October 22, 1925.
Apple Eating Runaway Pig Was Rescued by Aurora Police Department
Imagine driving through your suburban neighborhood and coming across a big ole pig meandering down the road. This happened last night in the city of Aurora, Colorado. The pig appears to have wandered away from home searching for some snacks. When officers from the Aurora Police Department found the pig in the 2000 block of South Eagle Court, they came across this pig munching on apples.
Colorado town to hit 2 degrees tonight, negative temps possible in mountains
According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night is set to be the coldest night of the season thus far in Colorado. Consistent temperatures in the teens are expected in the mountains and on mountain passes, with temperatures dipping into the 20s along the Eastern Plains and the I-25 corridor for extended periods of time.
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
The Most Expensive Car For Sale in Colorado is $1.45 Million
11The drawing for Monday night's Powerball jackpot is at a record-setting $1.9 billion. The estimated one-time cash payout value for the Powerball jackpot is nearly $1 billion. With grandiose visions in all of our heads as we purchase what could be the winning ticket, you can't help but think of splurging a little bit, or a lot on the car of your dreams.
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Racketeering crime ring convicted and sentenced
Four people have been convicted and sentenced for crimes related to racketeering and organized crime, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
KRDO
Colorado launches driver’s license and state ID in Apple Wallet
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced the launch Wed. of Colorado ID in Apple Wallet. Beginning today, Wed., Nov. 9, Coloradans can choose to add their driver’s license or state identification card to Wallet and easily and securely present it with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch at select Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck security checkpoints, including within the Denver International Airport.
Denver metro police search for suspects in multiple robberies
Several Denver metro robberies occurred in the past few weeks and police are asking for help identifying suspects. The first robbery occurred Oct. 31 near West Florida Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. The same suspects were involved in a second robbery in the 4300 block of Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge. The suspects are described as white males in their 20s and 30s. One of the suspects has distinct tattoos...
pagosadailypost.com
November 18 is Paint Recycling Day in Colorado
In partnership with Colorado Recycles Week — November 14-18 — PaintCare is hosting Paint Recycling Day across the state on Friday, November 18 to encourage those with leftover paint to recycle it and to educate households and businesses about the paint stewardship program. Colorado Recycles Week is a week-long event that was started by Governor Jared Polis in 2019 to emphasize the importance of reusing, recycling, and diverting recyclable materials from the waste stream. PaintCare is the nonprofit organization created by the paint industry to operate paint stewardship programs in Colorado and other states that have passed paint stewardship laws.
2 Denver officers dragged by stolen vehicle suspects
Police said two officers were injured when they stopped auto theft suspects Wednesday morning.
KDVR.com
Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver
Here’s why there’s a large plume of smoke over metro …. Here's why there's a large plume of smoke over metro Denver. Katie Orth speaks with a holistic wellness expert about ways to combat seasonal depression. Family warned about man now accused of murder. When Lloyd Love Jr....
Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States
The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
KKTV
Colorado Springs voters say no to recreational marijuana
Law enforcement in Montana are urging Coloradans to keep their eyes out for a missing child, who could be somewhere in the state. Monday’s jackpot winner in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing was located in Southern California, but some in Colorado still saw smaller wins. Windy day. Updated:...
2 armed men wanted for robberies in multiple cities
A gun-wielding duo is wanted in both Denver and Wheat Ridge after robbing two separate stores.
