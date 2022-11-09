Read full article on original website
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Republican Ryan Zinke wins election to U.S. House in Montana's 1st Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Ryan Zinke wins election to U.S. House in Montana's 1st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Eric Sorensen wins election to U.S. House in Illinois' 17th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Eric Sorensen wins election to U.S. House in Illinois' 17th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins election to U.S. House in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Gabriel Vasquez wins election to U.S. House in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Grace Napolitano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 31st Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Grace Napolitano wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 31st Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
GOP shows strength in House races in New York City suburbs
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Mike Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs, and the GOP swept all four House seats on Long Island as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. With...
Biden to hold first in-person meeting of his presidency with China's Xi on Monday amid trade, Taiwan tensions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden to hold first in-person meeting of his presidency with China's Xi on Monday amid trade, Taiwan tensions. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden 'determined' to get Brittney Griner home, hopes Putin more willing to negotiate release now that midterms are over
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden 'determined' to get Brittney Griner home, hopes Putin more willing to negotiate release now that midterms are over. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant
MYKOLAIV , Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine officials say operation to liberate southern city of Kherson underway after Russian withdrawal; crowds jubilant. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Anita Dunn, senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Listen now and subscribe:...
AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EST
Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election. WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. In...
Wall Street surges, Dow up 1,200 points on cooling inflation
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street surged to its best day since April 2020 as markets cheered a government report that inflation cooled more than expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 5.5% Thursday and the Dow rose nearly 1,200 points as traders took the data as a sign the worst of inflation may have passed. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose on hopes a slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:19 p.m. EST
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.
