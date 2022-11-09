Read full article on original website
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
kptv.com
2 Oregon congressional districts still too close to call, sign of future elections
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Oregon congressional races still do not have a clear winner, days after the election. On Friday afternoon, Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer was ahead of Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner in the state’s 5th District. In Oregon’s 6th District, Democrat Andrea Salinas was ahead of Republican Mike Erickson.
Christine Drazan concedes to Tina Kotek in Oregon governor’s race
Republican Christine Drazan conceded at mid-afternoon Friday to Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon’s race for governor. In results tallied as of 3 p.m. Friday, Drazan trailed Kotek by 64,000 votes, at 47.1% to 43.4%. Kotek’s lead widened considerably Thursday after Multnomah County, Oregon’s largest and bluest county, finished tabulating results from ballots received through Wednesday.
Congressional power at risk amid tight races in SW Washington, Oregon
As votes continue to be tallied, Oregon and Washington are in the national spotlight with some key races too close to call and control of Congress hanging in the balance.
kezi.com
No widespread voter fraud in Oregon election, Secretary of State reports
SALEM, Ore. -- As votes are counted and races are called, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan praised Oregon voters and elections officials for a smooth and secure election and said that there have been no reports of widespread voter fraud. Secretary Fagan says 36 independent county elections officials have...
How can The Oregonian/OregonLive call a winner in Oregon’s governor race? Math
The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday called the governor’s race for Democrat Tina Kotek even as ballots were still being counted. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, when we made the call, Kotek was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan with 46% of the vote to 44%. That seems close. But if you...
Breakdown shows how each Oregon county voted for governor
This map shows which gubernatorial candidates are leading in each Oregon county after the November 2022 general election.
KXL
Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District
After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
kptv.com
Democrats lose supermajority in Oregon State Senate
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Democrats lost their supermajority in the state Senate Thursday and may lose it in the house. A party can have a supermajority if it holds 36 of the 60 seats in the House and 18 of the 30 seats in the Senate. Democrats currently hold 37 of the 60 seats in the state House and 18 of the 30 seats in the state Senate.
Tina Kotek declares victory in Oregon gubernatorial race
Although results are not yet official, Tina Kotek on Thursday declared herself Oregon's governor elect after her campaign claimed victory.
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
opb.org
Oregon Republicans see legislative gains, but not as significant as they hoped
Oregon Republicans fell short of a lofty goal for winning parity — or even an outright majority — in the state Senate on election night, dashing hopes the party could ride voter disaffection to greater influence in Salem. The picture looked similar in the state House of Representatives,...
Democrat Val Hoyle takes Oregon’s 4th Congressional District race
The Associated Press has called Oregon’s 4th Congressional District race for Democrat Val Hoyle.
Oregon’s 5th, 6th District races for Congress still too close to call, results could come today
The Oregonian/OregonLive called several key races Wednesday, including the hard-fought race for Oregon governor in which Democrat Tina Kotek prevailed over Republican Christine Drazan. However, some races remain too close to call, most notably the pivotal contests in the 5th and 6th Congressional Districts. With thousands of outstanding ballots still...
Oregon governor’s race on knife’s edge, too early to call
Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986.
KDRV
New law applies to Oregon elections today
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon voters have a new law affecting ballots cast today as long as they're delivered by 8pm or postmarked today. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that a new law in effect this year, called the postmark rule, says "ballots postmarked by Election Day will count even if they arrive at the election office up to 7 days after Election Day. This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted."
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon’s 5th District seat in Congress, flipping longtime Democratic seat red
Republicans have flipped Oregon’s pivotal 5th District seat in Congress, with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in a race flooded with out-of-state GOP spending. That means Republicans will at least double their number of Oregon’s seats in the U.S. House, with Chavez-DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy...
basinlife.com
Election Results, Wednesday, 11/9 – Oregon Governor’s Race To Close To Call; Klamath County Results Here
Special Report from BasinLife.com and Wynne Broadcasting. Oregon’s Governors Race Between Tina Kotek and Christine Drazen Too Close To Call. Tuesday’s general elections in Oregon resulted in several races that were too close to call. The delay in decisive results was caused by particularly hotly contested races in...
With results still coming in, Oregon may pass Measure 114
It's too early to say for sure, but it looks likely that Oregon will pass Measure 114.
