Oregon State

The Associated Press

Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
The Oregonian

Christine Drazan concedes to Tina Kotek in Oregon governor’s race

Republican Christine Drazan conceded at mid-afternoon Friday to Democrat Tina Kotek in Oregon’s race for governor. In results tallied as of 3 p.m. Friday, Drazan trailed Kotek by 64,000 votes, at 47.1% to 43.4%. Kotek’s lead widened considerably Thursday after Multnomah County, Oregon’s largest and bluest county, finished tabulating results from ballots received through Wednesday.
kezi.com

No widespread voter fraud in Oregon election, Secretary of State reports

SALEM, Ore. -- As votes are counted and races are called, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan praised Oregon voters and elections officials for a smooth and secure election and said that there have been no reports of widespread voter fraud. Secretary Fagan says 36 independent county elections officials have...
KXL

Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District

After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:. “As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan...
The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
kptv.com

Democrats lose supermajority in Oregon State Senate

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Democrats lost their supermajority in the state Senate Thursday and may lose it in the house. A party can have a supermajority if it holds 36 of the 60 seats in the House and 18 of the 30 seats in the Senate. Democrats currently hold 37 of the 60 seats in the state House and 18 of the 30 seats in the state Senate.
KDRV

New law applies to Oregon elections today

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon voters have a new law affecting ballots cast today as long as they're delivered by 8pm or postmarked today. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that a new law in effect this year, called the postmark rule, says "ballots postmarked by Election Day will count even if they arrive at the election office up to 7 days after Election Day. This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted."
The Oregonian

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer wins Oregon’s 5th District seat in Congress, flipping longtime Democratic seat red

Republicans have flipped Oregon’s pivotal 5th District seat in Congress, with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer defeating Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in a race flooded with out-of-state GOP spending. That means Republicans will at least double their number of Oregon’s seats in the U.S. House, with Chavez-DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy...
