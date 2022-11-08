ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 Week 10 NFL betting preview with Sportsbook Wire's Ethan Matthew

By Nathan Beighle
 3 days ago
SportsbookWire.com handicapper Nathan Beighle connects with Sportsbook Wire writer Ethan Matthew to preview Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting analysis.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

(If the podcast player does not display, please click here.)

Here’s the rundown of the 7 games handicapped.

Falcons vs. Panthers

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers

Vikings vs. Bills

Texans vs. Giants

Colts vs. Raiders

Cardinals vs. Rams

Chargers vs. 49ers

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Bills: 5 bold predictions for Week 10

We are looking at a fascinating game on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Buffalo Bills. The game is littered with storylines and potential big performances. The biggest question lies on whether quarterback Josh Allen will play. He currently has an injury to the UCL in his throwing elbow. If he doesn’t paly, the added element of the Case Keenum revenge game adds a nice twist to the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant

All eyes are glued to their devices, feverishly refreshing their social media pages to see if there’s an update on the OBJ Watch. For now, Odell Beckham, Jr. remains a free agent, no matter how many members of the Dallas front office or roster mention his name. While that works its natural course, the front office is remaining diligent in looking for ways to improve the roster.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key player ruled out for Nebraska vs. Michigan football

For Nebraska to pull off the upset in Ann Arbor this weekend, it needs all hands on deck. However, that certainly will not be the case. The Huskers will travel to Michigan Stadium on Saturday, but they will do so without perhaps their key player. While he may not be prolific, quarterback Casey Thompson has been solid for Nebraska, throwing for 2,023 yards in eight games. He’s completing 62.9% of his passes and has thrown 12 touchdowns, but also 10 interceptions. The Texas transfer would be likely necessary for the Cornhuskers to have a chance at the upset.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 10 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to break a two-game losing streak against their divisional rival. Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance to the tune of 178 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers (3-6).
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama at Ole Miss odds, picks and predictions

The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2, 4-2 SEC) and No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 4-1) meet Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Alabama vs. Ole Miss odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan doesn't want Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to play vs. 49ers

Former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. saw his role evaporating when the 49ers added running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the trade deadline. That sparked Wilson to privately request a trade from the only team he’d played for since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 49ers dealt him to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, butt it wasn’t a move the 49ers necessarily wanted to make. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Wednesday when he spoke with reporters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts tells Jason and Travis Kelce that he thought Pittsburgh would draft him in 2020

Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the top podcasts out as the brothers have teamed up for the critically acclaimed ‘New Heights’ show presented by Jukes. With Philadelphia 8-0 and preparing for a Monday night matchup against the Commanders, Hurts talked powerlifting, the MVP race, cooking for his Eagles offensive line, and the thought that he’d be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In stunning plot twist, Mario Cristobal loses high-profile Miami recruit

The Miami Hurricanes are struggling this season. They have endured a miserable year and are facing questions about their future. Coach Mario Cristobal is running up against his own limitations as a gameday coach. His highly-regarded assistants have not made the grade, chiefly offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who helped Michigan and Jim Harbaugh make the College Football Playoff last year.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

