107.9 Jack FM

Election Results – Natrona County Assessor

According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts

These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots

The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action

If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
2022 ‘Birds And Bucks’ Food Drive Coming November 18th To Casper

It is once again time for the annual 'Birds and Bucks' Turkey and Cash Drive brought to you by Townsquare Media & Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia in partnership with Wyoming Food for Thought Project. Birds and Bucks is one of the biggest and most successful annual community Thanksgiving drives in Casper and helps hundreds of local families in need every holiday season.
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
