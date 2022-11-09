Read full article on original website
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
Crushes, Then Relief Sets In At Two Major Natrona County Polls
Early voting on General Election Day started fast and leveled off quickly at the two largest polling places in Natrona County, election officials said Tuesday. "We had a rush in the beginning and then it's been steady and quiet, said Ronda Stienmetz, elections manager at the Restoration Church at 411 S. Walsh Drive.
Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts
These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots
The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
Final Unofficial Election Results: Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn
These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts in Natrona County recorded for the mayor and council races in the City of Mills, and the towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn. The Natrona County Canvassing Board will certify the results on Thursday. The board is composed of Natrona...
PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action
If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County School Board Interviews: Michael Stedillie
This is the eighth article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District (NCSD) Board of Trustees. Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are,. One equal temper of heroic hearts,. Made weak by time and fate, but strong in...
It’s Really Easy To Vote In Casper, Even If You’re Not Registered
When you move into a new area there are certain things you need to do. Change your address, get a drivers license, register your car and register to vote are all important tasks that need to be done. In the thick of things, you may forget something like registering to...
Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
Foggy Morning, Snow Showers and Frigid Wind Chills On the Way
It's a foggy morning in Natrona County following election night. There's a chance of rain showers after noon today, mixing with snow after 5:00 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers are increasingly likely tomorrow before 9 a.m. Wind chills...
UPDATE: Driver Crashes into Front Entrance of Mills Church
K2Radio News reached out to Jim Shade, the pastor at Fort Ministry. He shared photos of the accident and told his story. Shade said he literally walked by the spot where the crash happened fifteen second before, even said he waved to the driver as they were pulling up. He...
Casper Police Officer Justified in Discharging Weapon in May Shooting, Body Cam Footage Released
The Casper Police Department announced the result of an independent investigation, stemming from an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this year, in May. The result of the investigation stated that the officer involved in the shooting was justified in discharging his weapon. "In keeping with our long-standing commitment to integrity...
BREAKING: Casper Police Respond to Reported Pedestrian vs Vehicle Collision at 2nd and Beverly Street
Sgt. Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News that the pedestrian in the accident was walking across the intersection at 2nd Street and Beverly Street without the crosswalk sign on, and the pedestrian was also walking outside of the crosswalk area. The driver of the vehicle has...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
A Nearly Full Moon Glows Above Casper Before Election Day
The moon will be officially full tomorrow at 6:02 a.m. according to space.com, but it appears full the night before to the casual stargazer. The November full moon is known as Full Beaver Moon, and this month it coincides with a total lunar eclipse!. During a lunar eclipse, the moon,...
David Street Station Hosting ‘Santa at the Station’ Event
As the words of the famous Christmas song state: "Santa Claus is coming to town". David Street Station is hosting a wonderous holiday event titled "Santa at the Station". The official Santa at the Station Facebook event page states:. Santa is coming to town! Join us December 17th from 1:00...
2022 ‘Birds And Bucks’ Food Drive Coming November 18th To Casper
It is once again time for the annual 'Birds and Bucks' Turkey and Cash Drive brought to you by Townsquare Media & Greiner Ford Powered by Lithia in partnership with Wyoming Food for Thought Project. Birds and Bucks is one of the biggest and most successful annual community Thanksgiving drives in Casper and helps hundreds of local families in need every holiday season.
Kiwanis Club of Casper Organizes FREE Coat and Winter Gear Giveaway
The Kiwanis Club of Casper is giving away free coats and winter gear for all ages--infants to adults. The giveaways are being held at the Salvation Army Hope Center, 441 S Center on Saturday, November 19 and December 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. VFW Chili Cookoff for Suicide...
Casper Fire-EMS Offers Home Heating Tips for Winter Weather
Baby, it's cold outside. Like, really cold. Like, don't want to leave the house, want to stay under blankets and only wear sweatpants and drink hot chocolate and question our existence for the next 4 months cold. That being said, Casper Fire-EMS has offered some tips to heat our homes...
