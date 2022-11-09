ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Independent

Nevada election - live: Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead cut to hundreds of votes as 95 per cent reported

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Saturday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a 862-vote lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with 95 per cent of votes counted, according to TheNew York Times. The results could take days as Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Republicans are finally turning against Trump. But will it last?Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level electionsSenator Mark Kelly pulls off victory in Arizona Senate race as Democrats inch closer to majorityNevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battlesTrump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor
Lebanon-Express

Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
The Hill

Florida Democrats grapple with uncertain future after midterm wipeout

Democrats are facing an existential crisis in Florida after a red wave engulfed the nation’s once-premier battleground state. The scale of the Democratic wipeout in Florida is hard to understate. Tuesday’s elections saw Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) win landslide victories and Republicans clinch supermajorities in both chambers of the state legislature. For the first time since Reconstruction, no Democrat will hold statewide office in Florida.
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 6:11 p.m. EST

Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
Lebanon-Express

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president said Friday that special military units have entered Kherson, a major regional capital that Russian forces had captured early in the war. Residents took to the streets to celebrate Russia's withdrawal, the latest pullback by Moscow as it faces intense resistance. In...
Lebanon-Express

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:19 p.m. EST

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.
