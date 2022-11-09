Read full article on original website
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon Air National Guard conducting flyovers in honor of Veterans Day and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Converge 45 Announces Theme and Guest Curator for 2022-2023 Edition
The citywide contemporary art platform Converge 45 has announced the next edition of its Portland-based biennial. Opening officially on Aug. 24, 2023, the exhibition will showcase multimedia projects by more than 50 artists at over 15 local venues. The theme of the biennial is “Social Forms: Art as Global Citizenship.”...
‘It sounds like a headache’: Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood
"[It's] like a 'woo-woo-woo-woo!'" said Mo Hussain, a five-year resident of the Fort Greene neighborhood. "It almost sounds unnatural. It really gets under your skin."
Book Nerds Bring the Energy: The Portland Book Festival’s Bustling Return
Portland Art Museum’s Whitsell Auditorium mid-Saturday afternoon was packed. While Lan Samantha Chang was a delight, the crowd was especially excited to see Silvia Moreno-Garcia, whose latest bestseller, The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, is a reimagining of H.G. Wells’ 1896 The Island of Dr. Moreau. Moreno-Garcia explained her choice to introduce a daughter character into her version and how that shifts the narrative.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
Portland woman turning 100 has lived a full life
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marianne Tormey is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2022 and her family wants to share the amazing life she has experienced, with 71 of those years in Oregon. Marianne was born and raised in Minnesota. Her mother and father and nine siblings - five sisters and four brothers - lived on a self-sustaining farm. She spoke only German until she attended first grade. She had to convince her parents to let her attend high school. She was the only one from her family to attend. The effort involved walking a mile and a half on Highway 27 on school days and living with a sister for two years so she could finish high school. She graduated with her class of 30 in 1940.
Jo Ann Got Defunded
[Editor's Note: Rene Gonzalez... this is supposed to be an ANONYMOUS forum! Oh, and ask your campaign manager to stop avoiding us.]. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
Celebrate the 2022 holiday season with these 20 live music events
Portlanders looking to rekindle some pre-COVID holiday magic are in luck this year. With many pandemic restrictions lifted, holiday concerts are back in a big way. Are you ready to sing along with your mask off? Here are 20 chances to feel the magic and celebrate the season with music this year. Also, make sure you check before you actually take your mask off – rules vary by venue.
Good Afternoon, News: Drazan Refuses to Concede, Gonzalez Shows Love to Patriot Prayer Member, and Alex Jones Fined AGAIN 😂
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! First, let's check...
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
Nodoguro, Portland’s finest Japanese restaurant, has found a new home
Nodoguro, the “by-appointment-only” Japanese restaurant that closed its original Southeast Portland location during the pandemic, has found a new home, chef Ryan Roadhouse tells The Oregonian. The new Nodoguro will open on Thursday in a former events space tucked behind an upcoming Kerns neighborhood retail outlet for Eleusis,...
You Can Find Portland’s Buried Treasure
Just a few decades ago, treasure hunting in the Pacific Northwest was a family pastime. Load the kids and the pickaxes into the station wagon and hightail it into the hills, seeking lost mines on any given Saturday. Trek out to Manzanita to look for the fabled Neahkahnie beeswax shipwreck. Or make a car camping trip out of it: Spend a few days digging in the Eastern Oregon desert for forgotten gold caches.
Portlanders grapple with housing market sticker shock
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret the housing market has changed within the last 5 years — and it will it cost Portlanders a pretty penny for a new home. The Portland Business Journal took home values from Zillow and came up with the minimal annual income needed to buy a house within the Portland metro area — and it turns out a 6-figure salary is needed.
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
Downtown’s Il Solito Reopens Following a Long Pandemic Closure
A long-mothballed restaurant in downtown Portland has now been revived. Il Solito, the homestyle Italian American spot inside Kimpton Hotel Vintage at 627 SW Washington St., began serving customers Nov. 2 after a two-and-a-half-year absence. The business temporarily closed in March 2020, like every other restaurant in the state, to...
D.B. Cooper investigator reveals new evidence and possible suspect in 1971 skyjacking case
The 51st anniversary of the D.B. Cooper hijacking at Portland International Airport is two weeks away and an amateur D.B. Cooper investigator has revealed new leads in the case.
1920s: The Klan in Oregon Gets a Pass From Local Media
The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
Portland holds Veterans Day Parade on new route
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - People came out and celebrated those who served our country during the Portland Veterans Day Parade on Friday. The parade had a new route this year on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Since 1974, when the parade first started, it has always been on Sandy Boulevard.
Readers respond: Portland’s suffering isn’t unique
The Oregonian/OregonLive has posted countless letters blaming Portland’s City Council for incompetence in dealing with increasing homelessness, crime and violence. I also feel that somehow the council could have done better – but I don’t have a magic solution that I know would work. I wish to...
MAP: Here’s how each neighborhood voted in the Gonzalez-Hardesty race
Portland-city-commissioner-elect Rene Gonzalaez was able to clinch a close victory over incumbent candidate Jo Ann Haredesty by winning with voters in East and West Portland. Hardesty, meanwhile, was popular among voters in North and Southeast Portland.
