fox42kptm.com
Nebraska GOP talks voter ID after it gets the green light with 66 percent support
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - An initiative in Nebraska that would require people to show photo identification before voting gets the green light from voters, but specifics about how this new requirement will be implemented have yet to be ironed out. The Nebraska Legislature must now figure that out, and because...
Gun amendment to be added to Iowa's Constitution
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa voters passed an amendment to the state constitution adding the right to keep and bear arms on Tuesday night. This amendment makes it very difficult for lawmakers to pass gun regulations due to the added language of 'strict scrutiny'. That new phrasing is a...
Political science professor shares thoughts on election results
OMAHA, Neb.—At Republican Jim Pillen’s watch party, it was jubilation. In Sen. Carol Blood’s camp, consolation. Despite her lead earlier in the night, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate eventually trailed Pillen by more than 20 percent of the vote. The race for Congressional District 2 was closer, with...
Californians reject tax on the rich to fund electric vehicles and fight wildfires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TND) — Californians rejected a tax on the state's wealthiest individuals that would have helped put more electric vehicles on the road and fight wildfires in the state. Proposition 30, also known as the Clean Cars and Clean Air Act, asked California voters to raise the income...
Pillen announces his first agency appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Governor-elect Jim Pillen has announced his first agency appointment on Thursday, according to a press release from Pillen's team. He will be keeping Lee Will on as State Budget Director. "Will has done an incredible job for Nebraska by growing the culture within the State...
2076 votes: Axne concedes, Nunn wins Iowa's 3rd Congressional District
Wednesday afternoon Congresswoman Cindy Axne conceded a close raise for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The Associated Press declared Republican Zach Nunn the winner with 155,972 votes. Democrat Incumbent Axne pulled in 153,905 votes. A difference of just 2067 votes. Coming into Tuesday's election, Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne was locked in...
Nebraska Supreme Court rejects Aubrey Trail appeal
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Supreme Court has denied an appeal from a convicted murder, arguing his death sentence was unconstitutional. On Thursday, the Supreme Court issued its opinion in the case against Aubrey Trail, 56. Trail was convicted of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and improper disposal of human skeletal remains related to the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe.
DHHS creates childcare incentive programs including workforce stipends, loan repayments
LINCOLN, Neb. — Workforce Stipend and Loan Repayment funds will be available in Nebraska to help address the workforce concerns in the childcare sector, according to Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). DHHS said they are investing $66 million into the state’s childcare workforce networks to...
Carol Blood: "We hear you, we're going to keep fighting for you"
Not long after Jim Pillen was projected to win the governor's race, his opponent Carol Blood, conceded. She thanked her supporters for their help with her campaign. "What we loved about our campaign is that we brought hope to people who truly felt that their voices had not been heard in decades," said Blood. "And so those people, I say 'don't give up hope. We hear you, we're going to keep fighting for you, that is never going to change'. I do wish my opponent luck. I hope and pray that he will be more reactive to the media and to the voters that are different than he is, and believes other things, than he believes. Because we have to bring all of Nebraska together in order for us to move our state forward for a better tomorrow for all."
Eight recipients named at the AIM Tech Awards, look to increase industry workforce
OMAHA, Neb (KPTM) - At Nebraska's AIM (Applied Information Management) Institute, they have one goal in mind- to create and grow a vibrant tech community here in the heart of Nebraska. Thursday's annual AIM Tech Awards recognized the state's top technology innovators and their accomplishments. “We have tech giants here,"...
Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade canceled due to forecasted single digit windchill
BELLEVUE, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade has been canceled due to the forecasted single digit windchill on Saturday, November 12, according to the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce. The Veterans Expo that is held inside of Bellevue University will still go on as scheduled. The expo will be...
