Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
WTVCFOX
Democratic House candidate blames midterm loss on 'white supremacy,' 'voter suppression'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — A U.S. House candidate in Tennessee claims her midterm election loss was the result of "white supremacy" and "voter suppression," not because voters preferred her opponent. Odessa Kelly, a Democrat who ran to represent Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, lost to incumbent Rep. Mark Green by...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Easily Wins Reelection to U.S. House of Representatives
Polarizing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene handily won her reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, beating Democrat Marcus Flowers with 66% of votes accounted for as the Associated Press called the race. Greene, one of former President Donald Trump's most loyal allies in Congress, has stirred controversy many...
Chronicle
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell is sounding a different tune on Ukraine than Kevin McCarthy, and vowing the Senate GOP will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
The Senate minority leader insists Republicans will continue funding Ukraine’s defense. What's happening: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to break from his House counterpart on Friday, calling on the Biden administration to expedite military aid to Ukraine and vowing that Senate Republicans will work to ensure “timely delivery of needed weapons.”
Rep. Kevin McCarthy officially launches bid for House speaker
Washington — Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, officially jumped into the race for speaker even as some races have yet to be called and the battle for control of the House remains uncertain, according to CBS News estimates. McCarthy announced his bid for House speaker...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Results: Republican Eli Crane unseats Democratic Rep. Tom O'Halleran in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Tom O'Halleran ran against Republican Eli Crane in Arizona's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is largely rural and encompasses the northwest corner of the state. The redistricting process flipped the seat from a toss-up district to one that leans Republican. Election 2022 Arizona...
Live Results: Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeats Bo Hines, a Trump-endorsed Republican, in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Democrat Wiley Nickel defeated Republican Bo Hines in North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. The 13th District is split between the urban Triangle and rural Sandhills. A win for Hines is a test of Trump's influence over the GOP. Election 2022 North Carolina Results Explore more...
‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley
Beasley’s lead after early votes and mail-in absentee ballots eroded as more Election Day votes came in.
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
GOP inches toward control of House, but a narrow majority would make things harder for McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield is still favored to become the next House speaker, but his possible majority looks much smaller than expected.
W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria Loses Her Bellwether Virginia Seat
The defeat for Luria, a prominent moderate, is a warning sign for Democrats in a state they will likely need to win to hold on to the presidency in 2024.
Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP
Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
Spanberger beats Vega in key U.S. House victory for Democrats
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape. Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented...
Democrats hold onto key House seats in Virginia in early positive sign for party
Democrats received an early break on Tuesday evening when they held two seats in Virginia that they flipped in 2018, a sign that they might be able to stave off a red wave in the House. Representative Jennifer Wexton held her seat in Virginia’s 10th District, which includes much of the Washington DC suburbs. The non-partisan Cook Political Report had recently shifted its rating from Safe Democratic to likely Democratic. Ms Wexton defeated Republican Hung Cao, a retired Navy pilot. Had Republicans flipped the district, they likely would have seen an overwhelming red wave.After their success shaving off part...
Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race
Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
Spanberger beats back GOP challenge in Virginia bellwether race
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) was projected to win reelection in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, fending off a competitive Republican challenge in a key bellwether state. CNN and NBC called the race. Spanberger, a former CIA official, defeated Republican Yesli Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of...
WTVCFOX
