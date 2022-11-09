Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Georgia secretary of state's race chosen for required audit
ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that state election officials will conduct an audit of his own race to satisfy an audit requirement in state law. The audit stems from a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about any problems or the integrity...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County seeing shortage of Tamiflu as flu cases spike in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A spike in flu cases in Tennessee has lead to an increase in demand for the drug "Tamiflu," which is experiencing a shortage. Friday we spoke with a pharmacist in Hamilton County to see just how much of a demand there is from patients right now.
WTVCFOX
Georgia election division: How did northern counties vote on Tuesday?
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — It’s no surprise that North Georgia counties have a much different voter makeup than Atlanta and other big cities in the state. Wednesday we dug into just how red our Georgia counties ended up. "Its pretty close to what I thought it'd be," says...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee bill could criminalize drag show performances
TENNESSEE — A bill filed in Tennessee could add punishments to people who participated drag shows where children are present. SB003 creates an offense for a person who participates in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in an area where it can be seen by a minor. Adult cabaret performances include topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, and male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a sexual interest.
WTVCFOX
Disabled Tennessee veteran gifted mortgage-free smart home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A disabled veteran living in Middle Tennessee has been gifted a mortgage-free smart home by the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sgt. Bryan Anderson lost both of his legs and his left hand while serving two tours in Iraq. The Purple Heart recipient now donates his time delivering encouraging messages to post-9/11 veterans.
WTVCFOX
Weather Alert through Friday, then much colder for the weekend
Nicole made landfall in Florida this morning. The northerly inland track will usher in some much needed rain for the Tennessee Valley through tonight and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. Rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-2" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 30-40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
WTVCFOX
Weather Alert: Rain from "Nicole" locally Thursday Night and Friday
Nicole will make landfall in Florida overnight and Thursday Morning. The northerly inland track should mean some rain for the Tennessee Valley starting Thursday Night and into Friday. While severe storms are not expected, there could be some rumbles of thunder at times. And, rainfall amounts could be in the 1"-3" range as some heavy downpours are possible especially Friday Morning. The inland track and local rainfall potential could still change, so please keep checking back on this page for forecast updates. Breezy conditions through this time as well with gusts in the 20-30mph range during the predawn hours Friday and into the day. Higher elevations could have some gusts up to 40mph especially in our eastern mountain locations (Blue Ridge Mtns)
Comments / 0