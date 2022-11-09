Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets looking to regroup, unify amid dreadful start
It’s time for the Blue Jackets to stop digging and start clawing. Entering Thursday's faceoff against the Flyers, they'd dug a deep 3-9-0 hole with an ugly five-game losing streak, jumped straight to the bottom and now have to rally together to climb out. Management expects that to happen, but it’s fair to wonder how long the front office can wait before making some kind of change to either the roster or coaching staff.
John Tortorella's return stirs memories of him coaching the Columbus Blue Jackets
Anyone who has played, coached or dealt with John Tortorella on a regular basis is used to answering the same question about the fiery former Blue Jackets coach. What was that like? “Uh, entertaining? I’d probably start there,” said Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, who will face his former coach Thursday at Nationwide Arena for the first time...
Jenner, Blue Jackets end 5-game skid, beat Flyers 5-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — Boone Jenner scored twice, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Thursday night to end a five-game losing streak. Columbus (4-9-0) hadn't won since beating the New York Rangers 5-1 on Oct. 23.
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Tortorella focused on game, not sentimentality upon return to Columbus
VOORHEES, N.J. -- John Tortorella made it very clear he isn't interested in discussing the past. The Philadelphia Flyers coach enjoyed his six seasons in the same role with the Columbus Blue Jackets but isn't spending much time dwelling on his return to Nationwide Arena when the Flyers play the Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSP, ESPN+, SN NOW).
Canadiens News & Rumors: Pitlick, Anderson, Hutson, and More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, Rem Pitlick has been placed on waivers, Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games, Lane Hutson has been recognized for his strong start to the 2022-23 season, and Emil Heineman is close to a return. Pitlick Hits Waiver...
RECAP: Red Wings grab point, but fall, 3-2, in shootout to Canadiens
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings saw their three-game winning streak end in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Austin Czarnik scored to tie the game, 1-1, at 16:29 in the first period, but Montreal reclaimed its lead less than three minutes later. Lucas Raymond's third-period tally sent the game to overtime, but Detroit was eventually outlasted in the shootout.
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
Tortorella won't walk down memory lane as he returns to Columbus with Flyers
VOORHEES, N.J. — John Tortorella was not in the mood to reminisce about the past. He never really is — he's always looking forward, fixated on the challenge at hand. So a day before going back to Columbus, Ohio, where he last coached for parts of six seasons, the 64-year-old was not going to supplement the storyline of his return.
Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Deserves More Ice Time
The Montreal Canadiens have surprised many people with their play to start the season. Very few thought they had a chance with their young defensive corps and what most figured would be mediocre goaltending. However, 14 games into the season, the Habs find themselves one game over .500, and their young rookies impressing everyone. One player improving with every game is first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky. He has improved so much game after game that it is about time Montreal started playing him in the top nine and not on the fourth line. Here is why Slafkovsky should start getting more ice time soon.
Kirby Dach's two goals guide Canadiens past Canucks
Kirby Dach scored twice, Nick Suzuki tallied less than a minute into the game and Mike Hoffman registered his third goal in two contests as the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Arber Xhekaj also scored during a three-goal first period for...
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
