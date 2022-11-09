ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Oregon votes yes on Measure 112, removing slavery language from constitution

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon voters said 'yes' to a measure that removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. Measure 112 repeals Oregon’s current exception clause while adding language that allows a court or probation or parole agency to order...
Some Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce parts of gun control measure

SALEM, Ore. — Multiple Oregon sheriffs say they will refuse to enforce gun magazine capacities called for in Measure 114, which appears to be passing by a slim margin. On Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan posted to the agency’s Facebook page saying that she would refuse to enforce magazine capacity.
Drazan concedes Oregon governor's race to Kotek

PORTLAND, Ore. — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded the race Friday afternoon to her opponent Democrat Tina Kotek in a news release and video posted on YouTube. She said among the remaining ballots to be counted the math indicated there was no feasible way she could...
Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon's 4th

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, keeping it blue following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos, who was making his second bid for the seat. The district includes...
VA helps veterans like Scott Wise with ALS

ST. PAUL, Ore. — A crucial form of support that many of our veterans rely on are services from the Department of Veterans Affairs. It helps veterans like Scott Wise, who lives in St. Paul. He is one of the 800,000 veterans living in Oregon and Washington alone. Last...
Campaign says Kotek wins tight governor's race in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Democrat Tina Kotek said in a news release Wednesday night that she looks forward to solving Oregon’s problems as the next governor of the state after two major news organizations declared her the victor and her lead widened over her opponent Republican Christine Drazan. Kotek...
Benefits from the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs

Since 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has assisted veterans in accessing federal VA benefits and care. Today, Oregon has a statewide network of trained and certified county and tribal Veteran Service Offices (VSO) accessible to veterans and their families in every county and on some tribal lands.
