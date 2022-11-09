Read full article on original website
Oregon votes yes on Measure 112, removing slavery language from constitution
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon voters said 'yes' to a measure that removes language from the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. Measure 112 repeals Oregon’s current exception clause while adding language that allows a court or probation or parole agency to order...
Petition group claims Measure 114 victory as votes continue to pour in
PORTLAND, Ore. — The group "Vote Yes On Measure 114" has declared a victory, claiming the measure that would add permitting and training requirements for new gun buyers has passed. However, the verified outcome of the vote has yet to be declared. As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the vote...
Some Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce parts of gun control measure
SALEM, Ore. — Multiple Oregon sheriffs say they will refuse to enforce gun magazine capacities called for in Measure 114, which appears to be passing by a slim margin. On Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan posted to the agency’s Facebook page saying that she would refuse to enforce magazine capacity.
Drazan concedes Oregon governor's race to Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded the race Friday afternoon to her opponent Democrat Tina Kotek in a news release and video posted on YouTube. She said among the remaining ballots to be counted the math indicated there was no feasible way she could...
Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon's 4th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, keeping it blue following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos, who was making his second bid for the seat. The district includes...
Race between Gluesenkamp Perez, Kent tightens in SW Washington's 3rd Congressional Dist.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The latest numbers from the race between Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent for Washington's 3rd Congressional District seat show Kent more than a thousand votes closer to Gluesenkamp Perez than on election night. The most recent vote count from the state shows Gluesenkamp...
Californians reject tax on the rich to fund electric vehicles and fight wildfires
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TND) — Californians rejected a tax on the state's wealthiest individuals that would have helped put more electric vehicles on the road and fight wildfires in the state. Proposition 30, also known as the Clean Cars and Clean Air Act, asked California voters to raise the income...
VA helps veterans like Scott Wise with ALS
ST. PAUL, Ore. — A crucial form of support that many of our veterans rely on are services from the Department of Veterans Affairs. It helps veterans like Scott Wise, who lives in St. Paul. He is one of the 800,000 veterans living in Oregon and Washington alone. Last...
Campaign says Kotek wins tight governor's race in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Democrat Tina Kotek said in a news release Wednesday night that she looks forward to solving Oregon’s problems as the next governor of the state after two major news organizations declared her the victor and her lead widened over her opponent Republican Christine Drazan. Kotek...
Benefits from the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs
Since 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has assisted veterans in accessing federal VA benefits and care. Today, Oregon has a statewide network of trained and certified county and tribal Veteran Service Offices (VSO) accessible to veterans and their families in every county and on some tribal lands.
