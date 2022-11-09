Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Moon orbits Farragut for 6 TDs in Hilltoppers' second-round win
JOHNSON CITY — When you get caught between the Moon and Johnson City, the best that you can do ... is, perhaps, wave goodbye. Tyler Moon put on a playoff performance seen only once before in Science Hill history, rushing for 303 yards and scoring six touchdowns in a 40-19 victory over Farragut in the second round of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs at a nearly empty Tipton Stadium on a rainy Friday night.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women drop St. Bonaventure 66-58
OLEAN, N.Y. — Behind 32 points from guard Jiselle Thomas, East Tennessee State's women's basketball team handed Brenda Mock Brown her first win as coach Friday night, upending St. Bonaventure 66-58. It was a quick recovery for ETSU (1-1), which dropped its season opener at top-ranked South Carolina by 70 points earlier in the week. Thomas made 11 of 19 shots from the field and sank eight of her 10 free-throw attempts. Nevaeh Brown shot 5-for-6 and made both of her free throws in a 13-point effort off the bench.
Kingsport Times-News
Monterey's big plays put end to Hampton's season
HAMPTON — Monterey quarterback Matthew Montgomery broke free for two long touchdown runs in the second half Friday night to lift the Wildcats to a 40-16 win over Hampton in the second round of the TSSAA Class 2A playoffs at J.C. Campbell Stadium. After the Bulldogs had taken the...
Kingsport Times-News
Jones steps up, leads Boone into state quarterfinals
GRAY — Brogan Jones weighs just 162 pounds, but the senior turned in a Herculean effort Friday at Nathan Hale Stadium to make sure Daniel Boone continued its historic football season with a trip to the state quarterfinals. The Trailblazers (12-0) kept their perfect season alive with a methodical...
Kingsport Times-News
Oliver signs to join father's ETSU team; Headrick headed to Alabama
KINGSPORT — Dante Oliver is yet to play in a game for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball team, yet he headlined Wednesday’s signing day at the school’s science and technology center. The 6-foot-5 guard is a transfer from Asheville Christian and the son of East Tennessee State coach Desmond...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU never trails in win over Elon in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — So far so good for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. The rebuilt Bucs rolled past Elon 77-64 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center as Jalen Haynes scored 17 points and DeAnthony Tipler added 15.
Kingsport Times-News
Cyclones face major task against undefeated Anderson County
There’s good news for Elizabethton, but the bad news is the bad news hasn’t diminished. The Cyclones proved earlier in the season they could go on the road to Anderson County and have a chance to win. But the Mavericks still have Walker Martinez, one of the top quarterbacks in the state who proved to be the difference in the first meeting between these teams.
Kingsport Times-News
Cavaliers open season with win over King
Coeburn native Luke Lawson transferred from UNC-Asheville to UVA Wise for fifth year of eligibility. He scored 18 points in debut with the Cavaliers Friday in a 98-89 win over King.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Hilltoppers' Burleson headed to ETSU
Megan Burleson left Science Hill as one of the best girls soccer players in school history. She said she’s ready for the next challenge, and East Tennessee State University is the place that offers it.
Kingsport Times-News
Daniel Boone looking for a breakthrough against Knox Central
The Knox Central roadblock is in Daniel Boone’s way once again. Three times in recent seasons the Bobcats have beaten the Trailblazers in the TSSAA playoffs — including last year’s 41-7 rout. But this is a different season with Boone (11-0) having set school records for victories and longest unbeaten streak.
Greeneville’s Bailey, Broyles ink Division I NLIs
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, a pair of Greene Devils made their Division I collegiate commitments official. Greeneville girl’s basketball senior, Lauren Bailey, signed to further her academic and basketball career at Gardner-Webb University. The guard averaged nearly 19 points and eight rebounds per game last season, helping the Lady Greene Devils to its […]
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City, Union poised for rematch as playoffs begin
The football postseason officially kicked off in Southwest Virginia Thursday with Graham taking a 41-13 victory over Wise Central in the Region 2D quarterfinals at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. Only one playoff game in Southwest Virginia is scheduled for Friday with Honaker traveling to Grundy in a Region 1D quarterfinal...
Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers trying to break, and make, history
History says Science Hill will have trouble against Knox Farragut on Friday night. But the Hilltoppers also have a chance to make history.
wcyb.com
Multiple Daniel Boone High School football players facing harassment allegations
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Multiple football players at Daniel Boone High School are facing allegations of harassment against other members of the football team, according to Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. News 5 spoke with Boyd and he released the following statement:. A formal administrative investigation...
Kingsport Times-News
These outdoor walking spots are perfect for exercising in colder weather
Winter is fast approaching in Northeast Tennessee, but there are still plenty of places to get your daily walk in. From casual strolls downtown to gentle gravel trails, there are a variety of local parks in the area that offer walkways that are accessible to everyone looking for a little winter exercise.
11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sabra Scism’s birth was met with fanfare in Johnson City 11 years ago — and now the North Side Elementary fifth grader is back in the news on a very special 11/11. Scism turned 11 on Friday, 11/11/22, but the significance of 11’s in her life doesn’t end there. After […]
Kingsport Times-News
Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City's Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
Kingsport Times-News
Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. The park will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton City Council honors Betsy Band for state championship
ELIZABETHTON —The Council Chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend. The Council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after...
Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still settling in nicely, according to park staff. In a video provided to News Channel 11, Carter and Cash can be seen posing for the camera with extra-large paws befitting those of a big cat […]
Comments / 0