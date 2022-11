In his second game of the season, junior center Zach Edey recorded his second double-double while also scoring a career-high 30 points in the Boilers' 63-44 victory over Austin Peay (0-2) Friday night in Mackey Arena. Despite his standout performance throughout the game, no other Boiler scored more than 5 points. The Boilers (2-0) struggled to make 3-point baskets all night, with the first coming by senior guard David Jenkins Jr. with 7:44 remaining in the contest. They finished the night 2 of 19 from long range.

