Mount Greylock Survives, Advances to State Semi-Finals
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — After a five-set game with several lead changes and strong play from both teams, the Mount Greylock volleyball team Friday held on to beat Millis in the last set 15-8, pushing them to the Final Four of the Division 5 state tournament. Seven members of the...
Littleton Girls Come Back to Beat Monument Mountain
LITTLETON, Mass. -- Littleton scored twice late in the first half to overcome a one-goal deficit and went on to a 3-2 win over Monument Mountain on Wednesday in the Division 4 State Tournament Round of 16. Iris Firth opened the scoring in the fifth minute with an asist from...
Williams Field Hockey Advances in NCAA Tournament
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Molly Hellman and Pilar Torres each scored a pair of goals Wednesday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to an 8-0 win over Johnson & Wales in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Shea van den Broek, Liz Scarcella, Kiki Higgis and...
Rain? Snow? No Problem for This Unique New England Indoor Mini Golf Course
Fall in New England is an absolute gem. The weather is great, the foliage is exquisite, the tourists go home. It's just the perfect time. However, there's a miserable nuisance named Winter lurking not far behind. And when winter hits New England mini golfers start their annual pilgrimage indoors for months. If only there was a place these golfers could go...spoiler alert, there is.
Hoosac Valley Middle and High School Celebrates Veterans
ADAMS, Mass. — Students at Hoosac Valley Middle and High School filled the halls Thursday afternoon to welcome local veterans to a Halls of Honor event to mark Veterans Day. Erica Girgenti, the school's family and community engagement coordinator, said more than 30 veterans from the community registered for the event. The event was held on Thursday rather than Friday, as the school is closed for the holiday.
Shirley A. Boland, 86
ADAMS, Mass. — Shirley A. (Reeves) Boland, 86, of Adams, died on November 10, 2022, at Springside Nursing Home in Pittsfield. She was born in Adams on October 10,1936, daughter of the late George and Viola (Pare) Reeves. She attended schools in Adams and graduated from the former Adams High School with the class of 1954.
PHOTO: Black bear spotted in Westfield
A Westfield resident spotted a black bear in their yard on Wednesday.
Hoosac Valley Elementary School in Need of Maintenance
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Superintendent Aaron Dean informed the Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee during a meeting Tuesday night that Hoosac Valley Elementary School in Adams is in need of maintenance. The school's brickwork, gutters, sidewalks, and water diversion were assessed to determine what maintenance needed to be done. "And...
Loss of workshop could end St. Patrick’s parade float tradition
AGAWAM — It’s a surprise every year for Agawam’s colleens when they see their float for the first time when they arrive at staging area for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade. This year, the surprise may be that there is no float waiting for them. The...
Bright Nights and Winterlights in Mass. up for best holiday lights display
Two Massachusetts light display are in the running to be voted the most favorited holiday lights display in the country. Bright Nights in Forest Park and Winterlights in Stockbridge, Canton and North Andover are in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best favorite holiday lights display. “For many...
Aaron Saunders victor over Chip Harrington in tight 7th Hampden District state Rep. race
LUDLOW — Belchertown Democrat Aaron Saunders declared victory after midnight over Ludlow Republican James “Chip” Harrington in the race for the 7th Hampden District state representative seat. Harrington refused to concede until nearly 1 a.m., as Saunders insisted he had the votes to win — which came...
Parts of Massachusetts to be as cold as 17 degrees Tuesday night
After a weekend of record-setting heat unusual for early November, temperatures Tuesday night will be a jolt back to reality for Massachusetts. Parts of the Bay State could dip as low as 17 degrees overnight, according to the National Weather Service. The warmest areas of the state, the more moderate coastal towns, could still see temperatures near freezing.
Pittsfield Green Drinks: The Green Mountains to Hudson Highlands Linkage
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Laura Marx, a Climate Solutions Scientist from The Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts, will speak at the November Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:00 PM on Zoom. Marx will be talking about The Staying Connected Initiative and the cross-border effort to protect and...
Accident With Rollover On Turners Falls Road In Greenfield
(Greenfield, MA) Update: A vehicle rolled over on Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. The woman driving the SUV was able to extricate herself from the vehicle before responding units arrived, she was transported by an AMR ambulance to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. The road was temporarily closed to allow units to clear the roadway. The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Greenfield Police Department.
Car crashes through Fall River storefront
The vehicle could be seen almost fully inside Daou Tesoro's Supermarket on President Avenue.
DeMar 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk Returns Veterans Day Weekend
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Up Front for DeMar 5k Run and 1 mile Walk returns after a 2-year absence, marking 10 years since SPC Michael R DeMarsico II was killed in action. "The event gives people an opportunity to continue to have an outlet to do something for Michael, to continue his legacy and keep his story relevant," Race Organizer Eileen Sullivan said about the race that will be held on Nov. 13. "I see it more as a vessel of allowing that. Michael's friends and family continue to participate, and there are always great stories to be told. A few of Michael's soldiers have participated, and that's been amazing."
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
Westfield bakery nears sale of final cupcake this weekend
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts cupcake bakery, that has been around for more than a decade, is closing its doors at the end of the week. Mama Cakes in Westfield will soon be selling its last cupcake. After eleven-and-a-half years of selling delectable treats to customers across the area, owner Kimberly McNutt is shutting off the ovens and closing the doors.
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
