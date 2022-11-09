DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect temperatures to drop into the middle and upper 50s tonight with clouds moving in. Tomorrow, most of the rain with Tropical Storm Nicole should hold off until about noon for Dothan, but a couple isolated showers will be possible before the main batch of rain moves in. Moderate rain will likely be present across much of the Tri-State region during the afternoon hours but taper off to light or non-existent for those close to the I-65 corridor. As the center of the storm moves inland, rainfall rates will likely increase during the evening hours. Temperatures will hold in the middle and upper 60s most of the day. While this storm won’t be good for those hoping to go to the National Peanut Festival, it will bring us very beneficial rainfall. Expect lower rainfall totals between 0.5″ to an inch closer to I-65 and higher totals in excess of 2 inches around and east of the Alabama/Georgia state line. Winds will be breezy tonight and tomorrow with most of our sustained winds around 30 mph before the storm approaches our area. By the afternoon, winds could be sustained around 25-30 mph, and gusts could be closer to 35 or 40 mph or even higher, especially in SW Georgia.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO