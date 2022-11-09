Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
wdhn.com
How election ties are decided in Alabama
ALABAMA (WKRG) — If the upcoming Iron Bowl can begin with a coin toss, why can’t Alabama elections end with one? According to a law passed earlier in 2022, that’s exactly how some election ties in Alabama can be decided. If there is a tie at the...
wdhn.com
PHOTOS: Phillip Ensler, sworn in on Hebrew Study Bible, becomes Alabama’s only Jewish lawmaker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Phillip Ensler has made history. On Wednesday morning, as a brisk breeze blew outside Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ensler was sworn in as Alabama’s only Jewish lawmaker. Ensler, a Montgomery attorney and former teacher, declared victory Tuesday night over incumbent Republican Charlotte...
wdhn.com
Alabama State Board of Education adopts high school graduation requirement changes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Board of Education has passed a resolution concerning new graduation requirements that will impact the class of 2028. Currently, Alabama students aren’t as ready as they could be for life after high school. The graduation rate last year was 92%, but the college and career readiness rate was 76%.
wdhn.com
Lauren Boebert trails by 64 votes in tight Colorado House race
DENVER (KDVR) — The race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert and her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch continued to tighten, with the congresswoman trailing by a razor-thin margin as of early Thursday morning. About 98% of ballots cast in the 3rd Congressional District were counted as of around 6 a.m....
wdhn.com
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
wdhn.com
Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida’s east coast as Category 1 storm
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Nicole is approaching Florida’s east coast as a Category 1 storm. The storm became a Category 1 hurricane while it was making landfall on Grand Bahama Island on Wednesday evening. The National Hurricane Center said the storm is bringing strong winds, dangerous storm...
wdhn.com
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
RAGLAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Crystal Garner said her goats don’t eat pumpkins. She knows, she said Monday, because she’s tried to give it to them. But Garner said that her neighbors in Ragland, Alabama, have accused her family’s goats of destroying their flowers and eating their pumpkins. And according to court records, it’s landed her husband in the county jail.
wdhn.com
APDH: Alabama experiencing one of the worst flu outbreaks, especially in children
(WDHN) — Although the flu season started in October, health leaders are already monitoring a high number of influenza cases. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, a map shows Alabama as one of the three states with the heaviest flu outbreak. The Wiregrass has the highest influenza-like...
wdhn.com
ADPH: 2 Alabama children died from flu this season
ALABAMA (WHNT) — In its weekly influenza report, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says that three people have died in the state this flu season. Health officials report that the deaths include two children and one adult. The ADPH added that across Alabama, influenza-like illnesses are sitting...
wdhn.com
Wind & rain picks up as Nicole moves in later today
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The morning hours today will only feature a low-end chance for showers as the more scattered outermost rain bands of Nicole move through from west to east. Rain and wind will pick up substantially after that for the afternoon and evening hours as the center of Nicole approaches the Big Bend coastline, makes landfall south of Tallahassee, and moves into south Georgia tonight. When it comes to the winds, we’ll see speeds sustained in the 15-20 mph range during the first half of the day; these will increase into the 25-30 mph range as Nicole moves in during the PM hours. Wind gusts will be higher, of course, potentially reaching tropical storm force strength in the 35 to 40 mph range during that same time frame. Rainfall totals will be highest in areas near the AL/GA state line and in Early County, where we could see between 2 and 3 inches. Folks in western parts of the Wiregrass will see far less, likely only getting an inch of rain at best. Outside of what Nicole will bring us, it’ll be a cool day with highs only topping out near 70.
wdhn.com
Expect rain and wind as Nicole affects the Tri-State
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will feature increasing cloud cover as moisture on the northern edge of Tropical Storm Nicole streams in. Thanks to a shift in our winds to the northeast, temperatures will be much cooler than previous days as highs only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. Additionally, wind speeds are expected to pick up with a tight pressure gradient in place. Most locations will see sustained winds in the 10-15 mph range throughout the day with gusts up to 30 mph possible, so make sure to bring in any loose objects you may have outdoors!
wdhn.com
Tropical weather tomorrow, then we cool down again
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Expect temperatures to drop into the middle and upper 50s tonight with clouds moving in. Tomorrow, most of the rain with Tropical Storm Nicole should hold off until about noon for Dothan, but a couple isolated showers will be possible before the main batch of rain moves in. Moderate rain will likely be present across much of the Tri-State region during the afternoon hours but taper off to light or non-existent for those close to the I-65 corridor. As the center of the storm moves inland, rainfall rates will likely increase during the evening hours. Temperatures will hold in the middle and upper 60s most of the day. While this storm won’t be good for those hoping to go to the National Peanut Festival, it will bring us very beneficial rainfall. Expect lower rainfall totals between 0.5″ to an inch closer to I-65 and higher totals in excess of 2 inches around and east of the Alabama/Georgia state line. Winds will be breezy tonight and tomorrow with most of our sustained winds around 30 mph before the storm approaches our area. By the afternoon, winds could be sustained around 25-30 mph, and gusts could be closer to 35 or 40 mph or even higher, especially in SW Georgia.
Comments / 0