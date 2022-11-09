Read full article on original website
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
Business Insider
China's Covid Saga Sends Oil Prices Spiking Again
Oil prices are once again reacting to Covid news out of China, with the government easing some of its Covid restrictions and boosting hopes that China's oil demand could start bouncing back. Oilprice Alert: This week's Global Energy Alert analyses the latest developments coming out of Ukraine, with Russia's retreat...
Asian stocks surge after lower US inflation eases rate fears
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Hong Kong’s market benchmark jumped 5.4%. Seoul and Sydney rose almost 3%. Shanghai and Tokyo also advanced. Oil prices...
Inflation eased in October as prices rose 7.7% from a year ago
Consumer prices across the U.S. slowed their upward march last month, raising hopes that the fiercest inflation in 40 years may be easing. The consumer price index increased 7.7% over the 12 months ending in October, the Labor Department said Thursday — the lowest rate of inflation since January and a smaller increase than economists had expected. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, rose 6.3%.
US consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months
WASHINGTON (AP) — Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows. Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September, the government said Thursday. The year-over-year increase, down from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since January. Stripping out volatile food and energy prices, “core″ inflation rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September. The numbers were all lower than economists had expected. Helping to ease inflation from September to October were used car prices, which dropped for a fourth straight month. Clothing and medical care also fell. Food price increases slowed. By contrast, energy prices rebounded in October after declines in August and September.
CNBC
Biden expected to bring up Chinese economic practices, Taiwan and Russia's war in Ukraine in first meeting with Xi as president
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will discuss a range of geopolitical challenges next week in his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since he ascended to the White House two years ago. "We expect this meeting to be an in-depth and substantive conversation between the leaders aimed...
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
Americans are feeling worse about the US economy
Minneapolis CNN Business — Consumers were feeling slightly worse about the US economy in November, amid punishing rate hikes and decades-high inflation, according to a closely followed University of Michigan survey released Friday. The preliminary index reading from the monthly Surveys of Consumers showed sentiment fell to 54.7, from...
CNBC
Canceled sailings from China and 'radical' vessel cuts hit U.S. ability to reach export market
A rise in canceled sailings from Asia to the U.S. is slowing the U.S. export market and global shippers are warnings of more "radical" cuts in vessels. The Port of Savannah and Port of Long Beach are seeing the sharpest increase in shipping container delays. The Port of Long Beach...
CNBC
Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
CNBC
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried blames himself for FTX's collapse, admits he 'f---ed up'
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried tweeted Thursday morning that he is "sorry," admitting that he "f---ed up" and "should have done better." The post comes as the onetime hero of the crypto sector is begging for billions of dollars to stave off bankruptcy. "I also should have been communicating more very recently,"...
Pelosi accuses Republicans of treating climate crisis like ‘it’s all a hoax’ at Cop27
Democrat makes surprise appearance at climate summit as midterms forecasts predict Republicans will take the House
It's looking more likely that any recession next year will be shallow and manageable
Inflation rose 7.7% year over year in October, slowing down from the previous month. This indicates the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation might be working. That's good news for if a recession comes next year, as it may not be as bad as many might expect. Even if a...
Biden to tell global summit that U.S. climate measures won’t be reversed post-election
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — President Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic U.S. action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former top climate officials in the Biden...
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation - and that means 'we're almost there' with inflation, former PIMCO chief economist says
The Fed has smashed the housing market and killed rampant speculation, according to PIMCO's former chief economist. He pointed to the doubling of mortgage rates and trouble in crypto as signs the Fed has sufficiently tightened. "I think we're almost there," he said in regards to reining in inflation. The...
CNBC
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried lost billions and the company filed for bankruptcy—it could signal the 'demise' of crypto, expert says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
US observed Russian navy preparing for possible test of nuclear-powered torpedo
The US observed Russian naval vessels preparing for a possible test of a new nuclear-powered torpedo in recent weeks, a senior US official with direct knowledge told CNN.
The fall of crypto exchange FTX is 'worse than Theranos, worse than Madoff' as federal probes mount, former SEC official says
"The contagion is rapidly spreading amongst all of the various crypto ecosystem and that's a serious problem for anybody that's doing anything with crypto."
‘Explosion’ in number of fossil fuel lobbyists at Cop27 climate summit
Oil and gas industries have 636 representatives at Egypt conference – a rise of more than 25% on previous year
CNBC
These are the top 10 airlines in the world for 2022—and not one U.S. carrier made the list
Airline-ranking company Skytrax ranked the world's best carriers, and not a single U.S. airline made it to the top 10. Delta Airlines did rank in the 24th spot and earned the title of the best airline in North America—a result backed up by this year's travelers satisfaction survey from The Points Guy.
