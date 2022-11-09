Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Court docs: Nursing home bus driver charged with neglect after rider suffers broken vertebra
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man working as a bus driver for a local nursing home is now facing a felony charge after a rider suffered a broken vertebra during a ride this past January, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 67-year-old George...
wfft.com
Video shows man wrestling with 3 Fort Wayne officers before he was hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- FOX 55 News has obtained video showing a man struggling with three Fort Wayne Police officers several minutes before officers and paramedics had to perform life-saving measures and rush him to the hospital. Fort Wayne Police said Thursday that the video doesn't show everything that...
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported five deaths and 326 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,162 cases and 1,207 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
WANE-TV
Court Docs: Woman accused of leaving friend behind in crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of leaving the scene of a rollover crash where a passenger in her vehicle was partially ejected and injured, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors formally charged 28-year-old Makenzie N. Scheider with a Level 6...
wboi.org
Allen County school board elections finish Tuesday with tight races
One Allen County school board race may be headed for a recount, following Tuesday’s election. The election to Southwest Allen County Schools’ two available Board-At-Large seats came down to the wire for two candidates, Stephanie Veit and Doug Copley, the incumbent. Veit has been declared the winner by a margin of only 3 votes, making the race ripe for a recount.
abc57.com
Jim Smith wins Kosciusko County Sheriff's race
Jim Smith has won the Kosciusko County Sheriff's race. He defeated James Marshall with 63% of the vote. Smith is the Republican candidate who campaigned with the promise, if elected, to lower his salary to be aligned with other sheriffs throughout the state of Indiana. Smith also campaigned to reduce...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance installs Narcan box at Super Shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Another step to saving lives has been made. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance installed a Narcan Box at Super Shot Thursday morning. Narcan saves lives by reversing the effects of a known or suspected opioid overdose in minutes. Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Detective in Nguyen dismemberment case: ‘He would’ve done it again’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The case is closed and the trial is over. Now, the lead detective who worked 55-year-old Shane Nguyen’s homicide case is talking to 21Alive about the investigation and what led them to Nguyen’s killer. Nguyen was killed in April 2021 and his body...
WOWO News
Police warn of illegal traffic stops in Jay County
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists of illegal traffic stops being attempted in the county. They say that a male subject has stopped one vehicle and attempted to stop another by flashing his headlights. The subject is driving a possibly gray, silver, or white Buick.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
Times-Bulletin
Remembering the Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — On November 10, 2002, 20 years ago, Van Wert was struck by an F-4 tornado, packing winds estimated at 260 miles per hour and killing two people as well as causing millions of dollars in damages. Weather forecasters had been warning since the previous day, that...
mymixfm.com
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
wfft.com
Mayor Henry calls Arp's request for OWI arrest video an 'obvious obsession'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Mayor Tom Henry says releasing police video from his OWI arrest last month "would be for nothing more than morbid curiosity or personal political gain," according to an email released by City Council President Jason Arp. Henry sent the email to Arp on Sunday, two...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county. Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.
wfft.com
Wells County election results in
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wells County Clerk’s Office has released the results of Wells County's elections. Colin Z. Andrews won County Prosecuting Attorney over Andrew J. Carnall with 79.23% of the votes. Brian Lambert won County Council District 1 over Brian Hollingsworth with 83.58% of the votes.
abc57.com
Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
WANE-TV
Husband and wife hurt when pickup hits buggy in Adams County
MONROE, Ind. (WANE) — A man and woman were badly hurt when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a pickup in Adams County Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at S.R 124 near C.R. 100 East, a mile east of Monroe. According to a report from the...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman accused in stabbing of daughter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman accused of stabbing a female victim identified as her daughter multiple times during a domestic dispute could now face upwards of 3 to 16 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old India Gray...
