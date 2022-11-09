ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

Court Docs: Woman accused of leaving friend behind in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of leaving the scene of a rollover crash where a passenger in her vehicle was partially ejected and injured, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors formally charged 28-year-old Makenzie N. Scheider with a Level 6...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Allen County school board elections finish Tuesday with tight races

One Allen County school board race may be headed for a recount, following Tuesday’s election. The election to Southwest Allen County Schools’ two available Board-At-Large seats came down to the wire for two candidates, Stephanie Veit and Doug Copley, the incumbent. Veit has been declared the winner by a margin of only 3 votes, making the race ripe for a recount.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Jim Smith wins Kosciusko County Sheriff's race

Jim Smith has won the Kosciusko County Sheriff's race. He defeated James Marshall with 63% of the vote. Smith is the Republican candidate who campaigned with the promise, if elected, to lower his salary to be aligned with other sheriffs throughout the state of Indiana. Smith also campaigned to reduce...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance installs Narcan box at Super Shot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Another step to saving lives has been made. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance installed a Narcan Box at Super Shot Thursday morning. Narcan saves lives by reversing the effects of a known or suspected opioid overdose in minutes. Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Police warn of illegal traffic stops in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists of illegal traffic stops being attempted in the county. They say that a male subject has stopped one vehicle and attempted to stop another by flashing his headlights. The subject is driving a possibly gray, silver, or white Buick.
JAY COUNTY, IN
Times-Bulletin

Remembering the Van Wert tornado

VAN WERT — On November 10, 2002, 20 years ago, Van Wert was struck by an F-4 tornado, packing winds estimated at 260 miles per hour and killing two people as well as causing millions of dollars in damages. Weather forecasters had been warning since the previous day, that...
VAN WERT, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Should school board candidates in Indiana run under a political party?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - When you voted in the Indiana primary, you likely voted for someone who designated their party. Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian, but for school board races in Indiana, they’re all listed as non-partisan. Some Indiana lawmakers, including state representative Bob Morris, R...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county. Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.
JAY COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Wells County election results in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wells County Clerk’s Office has released the results of Wells County's elections. Colin Z. Andrews won County Prosecuting Attorney over Andrew J. Carnall with 79.23% of the votes. Brian Lambert won County Council District 1 over Brian Hollingsworth with 83.58% of the votes.
WELLS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Woman accused of operating while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A woman was arrested on Wednesday for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 6:29 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of U.S. 30 and Pioneer Drive in Plymouth.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Woman accused in stabbing of daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman accused of stabbing a female victim identified as her daughter multiple times during a domestic dispute could now face upwards of 3 to 16 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 32-year-old India Gray...
FORT WAYNE, IN

