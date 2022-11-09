ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Bergeron gives heartfelt explanation of 'special bond' with Marchand

You won't find a better duo on and off the ice than Boston Bruins forwards Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. These two players have been linemates for about a decade, and few tandems have been more productive. Bergeron is a five-time Selke Trophy winner and has scored 20-plus goals in nine consecutive seasons. Marchand has scored above a point-per-game rate for six seasons in a row -- 506 points in 420 games over that span.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Klingberg isn't surprised by EK65's hot start to season

Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg isn’t surprised by Erik Karlsson's renaissance this season. It’s been five seasons since Karlsson has finished in the top 15 in scoring from the blue line, and that was after a remarkable seven-year run, from 2011 to 2018, in which the Swede accumulated 110 points more than any other defender. But through 14 games this season, Karlsson leads all NHL defensemen with 10 goals and 19 points.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury

For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch: Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas reunite in heartwarming scene

Some bonds run deeper than basketball, and that's certainly the case with Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas. Smart and Thomas were teammates for two and a half seasons in Boston, where I.T. was traded to the Celtics midway through Smart's rookie year in 2014-15. The Thomas-era Celtics formed an identity as a scrappy underdog that made it all the way to the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals behind Thomas' historic season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Commanders' offense will look different in Eagles rematch

ASHBURN, Va. -- Through nine weeks of the 2022 season, the Washington Commanders worst offensive effort came in Week 3 during a 24-8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times in the loss, as Washington finished with just 240 net yards on the afternoon, just 50 coming in the first half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy