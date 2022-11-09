You won't find a better duo on and off the ice than Boston Bruins forwards Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. These two players have been linemates for about a decade, and few tandems have been more productive. Bergeron is a five-time Selke Trophy winner and has scored 20-plus goals in nine consecutive seasons. Marchand has scored above a point-per-game rate for six seasons in a row -- 506 points in 420 games over that span.

