ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Natasha Harper-Madison wins majority of early votes for Austin City Council Place 1

Early voting results shows Harper-Madison carrying the majority for District 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Early voting totals show Austin City Council District 1 incumbent Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison ahead of challengers Misael D. Ramos, Clinton Rarey and Melonie House-Dixon. Harper-Madison is currently leading with 57% of the vote. To win,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8

Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

UPDATE: Williamson County judge race within 1% margin with some Election Day results in

Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. With seven out of 65 polling locations in Williamson County reporting Election Day results from the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Bill Gravell has closed the gap between him and Democrat Blane Conklin for the county judge seat.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election

Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy