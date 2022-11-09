Hays County judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) With Election Day results trickling in, the race for Hays County judge is beginning to get tighter with incumbent Ruben Becerra narrowly ahead of Mark Jones. Becerra leads with 50.59% of the vote.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO