Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Rollingwood resident Kevin Glasheen will assume vacant Rollingwood City Council seat
Kevin Glasheen, Rollingwood's newest City Council member, was elected during the November midterms. (Courtesy Kevin Glasheen) Kevin Glasheen, a personal injury lawyer and real estate developer, won a seat on the Rollingwood City Council during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Glasheen, who is an eight-year resident of Rollingwood, said Rollingwood...
Incumbent Robert Rizo ousted by Miguel Zuniga for Kyle City Council District 3; District 1 heads to December runoff
Two Kyle City Council seats and a $294 million road bond are on the ballot Nov. 8. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With all precincts reporting, according to Hays County, Kyle City Council will see more than one new face on the dais with Miguel Zuniga ousting District 3 incumbent Robert Rizo.
Early voting shows no clear lead for Austin City Council District 5
Stephanie Bazan has a slight lead for Austin City Council District 5. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Early-voting totals show Stephanie Bazan with a slight lead in the six-way race for Austin City Council District 5. Bazan has received 28.59% of the vote, followed by Ryan Alter with 25.32%. To win, one...
Early voting results show incumbent Andy Brown is on his way to re-election for Travis County Judge
Andy Brown currently serves as Travis County judge. (Katy McAfee / Community Impact) Incumbent Andy Brown has an early lead in the race for Travis County judge against his opponent, Rupal Chaudhari, with 74% of votes during early voting. Brown was elected county judge in 2020 after his predecessor, Sarah...
Early voting results point to Jane Hughson ahead for San Marcos mayor
Political signs adorned the San Marcos Library ahead of voting Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Incumbent Jane Hughson is leading in early results Nov. 8 for mayor of San Marcos ahead of challenger John Thomaides, a former San Marcos mayor. Early voting and absentee ballots released by Hays County show...
Leander ISD early voting results show support for Prop A; Prop B faces closer race
Early voting results for Leander ISD's ACE and VATRE ballot items are showing support from voters. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With early results from Travis and Williamson counties, Leander ISD voters have shown support for both of the district’s propositions, the ACE and the VATRE, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Natasha Harper-Madison wins majority of early votes for Austin City Council Place 1
Early voting results shows Harper-Madison carrying the majority for District 1. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Early voting totals show Austin City Council District 1 incumbent Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison ahead of challengers Misael D. Ramos, Clinton Rarey and Melonie House-Dixon. Harper-Madison is currently leading with 57% of the vote. To win,...
Qadri takes early lead in Austin City Council District 9 race followed by Guerrero, Leffler
Eight candidates are contending for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Political organizer Zohaib "Zo" Qadri is leading the eight-person race to represent Austin City Council District 9 and succeed three-term Council Member Kathie Tovo, based on early voting results released Nov. 8. In the...
Hear from newly elected Leander ISD trustees Francesca Romans, Paul Gauthier
Voters cast ballots in five Leander ISD board of trustees races on Nov. 8. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Two new members will sit on the Leander ISD board of trustees come Dec. 1. LISD voters cast ballots in five trustee races Nov. 8. According to final election results from both Williamson...
Early voting results in for the five Leander ISD board of trustee seats up for election Nov. 8
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander ISD voters cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 general election. As of 7 p.m., early voting results have been...
Early voting results in favor of Ruben Becerra for county judge and more Hays County election news
Hays County Judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Nearly 40% of registered Hays County voters hit the polls during early voting for a number of races including judge. Results show incumbent Ruben Becerra with 51.76% of the vote...
Early voting results show strong support for ordinance to end low-level marijuana enforcement in San Marcos
Organizers from Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga held a press conference April 19 in front of San Marcos City Hall. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A ballot proposition in San Marcos that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement in the city appears headed toward voter approval. Early voting results show San...
Qadri, Guerrero headed for runoff election in Austin City Council District 9 race
Eight candidates are contending for the District 9 seat on Austin City Council. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) Zohaib "Zo" Qadri and Linda Guerrero will face off in a runoff election to represent Austin's District 9 on City Council. With final election results from Travis County tallied, Qadri led District 9's crowded...
Williamson County Commissioners Court members react after securing re-election Nov. 8
Campaign signs sit outside the Georgetown ISD polling location. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell expected a greater margin between him and opponent Blane Conklin when early-voting results were released Nov. 8. Conklin, the Democratic nominee, jumped ahead after early-voting results, receiving 49.15% of the 164,978 ballots cast...
Three Leander ISD board of trustees races called with Williamson, Travis counties reporting some Election Day results
Leander ISD voters at the Leander Public Library cast ballots in five board of trustee races during the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) As of midnight Nov. 9, both Williamson and Travis counties are reporting some Election Day results. In the Place 1 race, incumbent Trustee Trish Bode has...
Voting results in Hays County judge race begin to narrow and more election news
Hays County judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) With Election Day results trickling in, the race for Hays County judge is beginning to get tighter with incumbent Ruben Becerra narrowly ahead of Mark Jones. Becerra leads with 50.59% of the vote.
UPDATE: Williamson County judge race within 1% margin with some Election Day results in
Early voting results have Blake Conklin in the lead for the Williamson County judge race, with Bill Gravell trailing. With seven out of 65 polling locations in Williamson County reporting Election Day results from the Nov. 8 election, Republican incumbent Bill Gravell has closed the gap between him and Democrat Blane Conklin for the county judge seat.
Early results showing Lakeway residents approving transportation bond
The Lakeway transportation bond will be decided on by voters at the polls Nov. 8 (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Unofficial results from the Travis County clerk show residents of Lakeway are voting for Lakeway Proposition A totaling $17.5 million in the November midterm election. An ordinance to approve a transportation bond...
Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election
Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
Incumbent Paige Ellis wins Austin City Council District 8 seat
Incumbent Paige Ellis has won out of four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Southwest Austin residents have elected incumbent Paige Ellis as their choice for the District 8 City Council seat. Ellis led the race as soon as early voting totals were...
