FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Dodgers Outfielder Enters Free Agent Market
Former Dodgers outfielder AJ Pollock declined his $13 million option with the White Sox, taking a $5 million buyout and hitting free agency.
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says getting Clayton Kershaw back 'is a real priority'
The Dodgers have not yet determined whether they’ll make a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said last night at the GM Meetings (Twitter thread via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register). Friedman emphasized that bringing Kershaw back “is a real priority” for the team, adding that “things just feel more right in the world when Kershaw is wearing a Dodgers uniform.” The team did not extend a qualifying offer to Kershaw last year, due largely out of respect for the veteran lefty, whom they didn’t want to force into a rushed decision.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman’s Words May Leave You Thinking Cody Bellinger is Coming Back
The cold streak remains the storyline of the season for Cody Bellinger, but his plays in the outfield can’t go unnoticed. Bellinger has shown he can play lights out defense and is surely something the Dodgers will miss if he were to leave. Fortunately for Bellinger, it seems Andrew...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Snubbed in MVP Voting
The National League Most Valuable Player finalists were announced on Monday, and it was most notable because of one name that wasn’t on the list: Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Instead, the three finalists are Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Manny Machado. The best of the best in the...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Agent Makes a Pitch for the Potential Free Agent
Cody Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, addressed the Dodgers' dilemma of whether to keep the beleaguered star or non-tender him.
theScore
Report: deGrom interested in signing with Rangers
Right-hander Jacob deGrom informed the Texas Rangers that he's interested in signing with the team in free agency, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The pitcher is expected to seek a pact with an average annual value of $40-million plus, reports Heyman. The four-time All-Star is arguably the top starting pitcher available on the open market after opting out of his deal with the New York Mets.
Dodgers News: Team Not Concerned if Gavin Lux is Starting Shortstop Next Season
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman says the team would "feel good" about Gavin Lux as their starting shortstop, but we're skeptical.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks Future of Star Third Baseman
There are plenty of moves left to be made for the Dodgers, and the future of third baseman Justin Turner hangs in the balance
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Dodgers Rumors: Clayton Kershaw is on the Texas Rangers' Radar, Says MLB Insider
They would love to bring him home to close out his career.
Dodgers GM Reveals Team and Justin Turner Are Exploring ‘Different’ Contract
It’s clear the team wants to bring back Justin Turner, but the question remains for how much they’d be willing to bring him back and how much Turner will be inclined to return for. Turner has publicly said he’d be open to a return to the Mets, but of course this came at the heels of Turner being uncertain with what the team wanted to do with him.
RUMOR: Rangers fans will love latest Jacob deGrom update
The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.
Dodgers News: CEO Kasten Offers Glowing Praise of Dave Roberts
Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten says manager Dave Roberts is outstanding at a job that's much harder than fans realize.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw's Return 'A Priority' For LA
They want to keep him in LA for his entire career.
Report: Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw Close to Deal
If Clayton Kershaw signs with the Dodgers, it ends any courtship between the former Cy Young winner and the Rangers. Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly closing in on a one-year agreement that would keep him with the Dodgers. The Athletic was one of the first to...
Dodgers: Why Team Expert Thinks LA Might Cut Payroll This Offseason
The Dodgers had the second-highest payroll in baseball in 2022, coming in just below the highest luxury tax threshold. While they still have some big salaries on the roster for 2023, as of right now their projected payroll is quite a bit lower. Dodgers insider David Vassegh was on AM570’s...
Dodgers News: LA Nearing Agreement with Clayton Kershaw for 2023 Season
It's reportedly a one year deal between Kershaw and the Dodgers.
Ex-Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Lands with Red Sox
Jason Ochart, who was once the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator, has found a new role with the Boston Red Sox.
