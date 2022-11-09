Read full article on original website
Evander Kane’s ex-wife makes disgusting post after scary injury
Earlier this week, Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane suffered a scary and gruesome injury on the ice when he accidentally slashed his wrist on a skate blade leaving him bleeding on the ice. Kane had to be transported to a local hospital and required surgery after the terrifying incident, but his ex-wife Anna Kane seemed pretty unconcerned.
Evander Kane out for 3-4 months after operation on cut wrist from skates
The Edmonton Oilers have confirmed that forward Evander Kane will be out for 3-4 months after sustaining deep cuts on his wrist in Tuesday night's 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Yardbarker
Oilers' Evander Kane reveals gruesome nature of wrist injury
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane met with the media on Friday and revealed just how bad the cut to his wrist turned out to be. Kane was injured earlier this week when his wrist was cut by the skate blade of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. He was rushed...
Evander Kane timeline revealed after bloody injury vs. Lightning
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is expected to miss 3-4 months of action after undergoing surgery on his arm following a bloody injury he sustained on Tuesday night. The Oilers’ forward sustained a graphic and bloody cut on his wrist during Tuesday’s clash vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning and was immediately removed from the game […] The post Evander Kane timeline revealed after bloody injury vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Oilers place Evander Kane on long-term IR
After undergoing an emergency procedure following a scary incident last night, Evander Kane has been placed on long-term injured reserve by the Edmonton Oilers, per a team announcement. Kane’s wrist was lacerated by a skate blade, pouring blood onto the ice and requiring immediate medical attention. After being transported to the hospital, the Oilers announced that Kane was in stable condition and would undergo a surgical procedure. He has now been ruled out for the next three to four months, but no other details were revealed.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: Ontario Reign 3, San Jose Barracuda 4
A fairly even game ends in a shootout loss as the Ontario Reign falls to the San Jose Barracuda 4-3. ONT: Lias Andersson (5) ASST: Jacob Moverare (2), TJ Tynan (14) ONT: Tyler Madden (2) ASST: Taylor Ward (2), Akil Thomas (3) SJ: Jeffery Viel (1) ASST: Santeri Hatakka (2),...
NHL
Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings after Slafkovsky hit
Forward left shootout loss to Canadiens; Montreal rookie suspended two games for boarding. Matt Luff is out 10-12 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. The forward will have wrist surgery Thursday. He left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after a hit by Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at 14:28 of the third period.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Blues’ 5-3 Victory over Sharks – 11/10/22
The St. Louis Blues returned home to the Enterprise Center with a franchise-record eight-game losing streak hanging over their heads. The players and fans alike had grown frustrated but determined to change course. After the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly stated: “There’s no question that guys are working – it’s not always good enough. I know for myself, it’s not good enough… It’s frustrating.”
Wild get controversial Kirill Kaprizov ruling after ejection vs. Kings’ Drew Doughty
Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov was ejected from Tuesday night’s game after officials deemed he struck Drew Doughty in the head with his stick with malicious intent. On Wednesday, the league announced that after a review from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Kaprizov would be slapped with a $5,000 fine but will not be […] The post Wild get controversial Kirill Kaprizov ruling after ejection vs. Kings’ Drew Doughty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kasperi Kapanen Likely Scratched from Penguins Lineup Again
For the second straight year, it looks like Kasperi Kapanen is being looked down on by the Pittsburgh Penguins.
FOX Sports
San Jose brings losing streak into matchup with Dallas
San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (8-4-1, second in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -208, Sharks +172; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to end a five-game losing streak with a victory against the Dallas Stars. Dallas...
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: McAvoy, Reilly, Bergeron & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, star defenseman Charlie McAvoy is set to make his season debut on Thursday night (Nov. 10) against the Calgary Flames. Meanwhile, due to McAvoy’s availability, fellow defenseman Mike Reilly has been placed on waivers for the second time this season. In other news, Patrice Bergeron was interviewed on Elliotte Friedman’s latest 32 Thoughts podcast, and needless to say, it was full of wonderful moments.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 14: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
TORONTO — The streak is over. The Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-2) extinguished their worst winless streak of Sidney Crosby’s captaincy on Wednesday by beating the Washington Capitals, 4-1. The Penguins can stand taller and breathe easier, but they face a tough Canadian back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, beginning with the talented Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.
Yardbarker
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
Look: PK Subban Announces He's Landed A New Job
Former NHL star P.K. Subban revealed on Thursday what's next for his career. The 13-year veteran will become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team. Subban contributed to ESPN's hockey coverage during last season's Stanley Cup playoffs coverage. Now, he'll be a studio analyst for the network on a full-time basis.
Oilers' Evander Kane gives update on frightening injury
At the 3:27 mark of the second period, Kane was knocked over by Tampa Bay's Philippe Myers and was still down on the ice when teammate Patrick Maroon accidentally cut him on the wrist with a skate blade. The 31-year-old winger frantically scampered to the bench, leaving a "pool of blood" on the ice, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.
