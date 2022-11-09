ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Cold-shooting Dukes can't keep up with No. 4 Kentucky

It would have taken a great shooting game for Duquesne to hang with No. 4 Kentucky, but just the opposite occurred Friday night. The Dukes had a rough first half shooting the ball, making only 8-of-34, and fell behind by 16 at the half. The Wildcats looked sharp throughout and rolled to a 77-52 win at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
Point Park University Friday Insider: What is next step for young Pirates? ... Rakell copying Spezza? ... Still no 'identity' in run game?

LAS VEGAS -- If one was to look for reasons to draw hope for the 2023 Pirates, they could turn to the farm system. Class AA Altoona was home, at one point or another, to seven players who at one point or another appeared on a top 100 prospect list -- Henry Davis, Nick Gonzales, Endy Rodriguez, Liover Peguero, Quinn Priester, Mike Burrows and Luis Ortiz -- and all of them should be on the major-league radar for next year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
In-Depth: Henry Davis overcame frustrations, found his swing again ... and now he's eager to build a winner

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Henry Davis didn't expect to be back in Louisville so soon. He thought he was going to Indianapolis with his teammates. The Altoona Curve had just fallen short of a playoff berth, ending their season in mid-September. Since the Class AAA season lasts another two weeks, the Pirates have used that time at the end of the year to give their top prospects a taste of what the highest level of the minor leagues is like. Endy Rodriguez got that call, as did Quinn Priester, Malcom Nunez and three other prospects.
PITTSBURGH, PA

