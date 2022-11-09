SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Henry Davis didn't expect to be back in Louisville so soon. He thought he was going to Indianapolis with his teammates. The Altoona Curve had just fallen short of a playoff berth, ending their season in mid-September. Since the Class AAA season lasts another two weeks, the Pirates have used that time at the end of the year to give their top prospects a taste of what the highest level of the minor leagues is like. Endy Rodriguez got that call, as did Quinn Priester, Malcom Nunez and three other prospects.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO