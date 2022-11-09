ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins delivers victory speech in early lead for re-election

By Steven Pickering
 3 days ago

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has won a fourth term in office. Early returns show him with a commanding lead over Republican challenger Lauren Davis with 64 percent of the vote. Jenkins delivered a victory speech on Zoom Tuesday night before heading off to the Dallas County Democratic Party's election-returns watch party.

"Your support and encouragement to me and my family not just in this election, but in this last three years has been tremendous, and has been well appreciated by all of us in this unprecedented time," he said.

Republican Lauren Davis ran a campaign highlighting Jenkins' arrest while a student at Baylor University in 1983. Jenkins said despite some of the negative aspects of the campaign, he was ready to move forward.

"I will not focus on the negative or focus on the past," he said, "I will focus on doing my best to lead with fairness, compassion, and as much grace as I can for all. It's an honor to represent the people of Dallas County."

peoplenewspapers.com

Republicans Win Statewide Races, Democrats Sweep Dallas County Races

Nearly 625,410 voters cast their ballots in Dallas County Nov. 8. Statewide, while Democratic challengers failed to beat incumbent Republicans in the marquee races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, Dallas County’s leadership appears likely to become more Democratic. Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins brushed off a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election

A majority of voters were in favor of recalling Denton Council Member Alison Maguire. But her fight to stay in office may not be over. Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
DENTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

All Democratic Dallas County Commissioners Court

For the first time anyone can recall, the Dallas County Commissioners Court will all be Democrats. After decades of strong Republican voices at the table, JJ Koch, the last remaining GOP member, was defeated Tuesday. The red wave seen in much of Texas was all blue in Dallas County. “It's...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CandysDirt

Election Day 2022 Final Results: Prop A Passes, Collin and Dallas County Judges Re-Elected

5 a.m. The final results are in from Dallas County. With 623,306 ballots counted and all 464 vote centers reporting, Proposition A passed, with 186,338 votes or 67.68 percent. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins was re-elected with 384,581 votes or 62.49 percent. About 43.81 percent of Dallas County’s registered voters cast ballots in the midterm election. See the totals below.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Candidate for Collin County judge accuses incumbent of political — and literal — slap in the face

Democratic candidate Joshua Murray claims his opponent, Collin County Judge Chris Hill, slapped him after Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Murray spoke during public comments about allegations of sexual harassment in the district attorney’s office. A recent lawsuit names Collin County Dist. Atty. Greg Willis, his top assistant Bill Wirskye and the commissioners court. Murray said he left the courtroom after the meeting adjourned but returned to get his sunglasses.
Local Profile

2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results

Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

US House election results: Beth Van Duyne keeps District 24 seat

DALLAS — Republican Beth Van Duyne has defeated her Democratic opponent Jan McDowell to win re-election for the first time in US House District 24. Election results show Van Duyne won with nearly 60,000 more votes than her opponent, with almost 60% of the total vote. This was Van Duyne's second House election after she first won the seat in 2020.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Stays Blue, Dems Sweep County Races

As of the 10 p.m. election results update from the Dallas County Elections Department, 421,456 ballots had been counted. The historically blue county had voted for Robert “Beto” O’Rourke over Governor Greg Abbott, with the challenger receiving 64% of the vote compared to roughly 35% for the incumbent. The vote differences for the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General were similar to the race for governor.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas, TX
