Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins delivers victory speech in early lead for re-election

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has won a fourth term in office. Early returns show him with a commanding lead over Republican challenger Lauren Davis with 64 percent of the vote. Jenkins delivered a victory speech on Zoom Tuesday night before heading off to the Dallas County Democratic Party's election-returns watch party.

"Your support and encouragement to me and my family not just in this election, but in this last three years has been tremendous, and has been well appreciated by all of us in this unprecedented time," he said.

Republican Lauren Davis ran a campaign highlighting Jenkins' arrest while a student at Baylor University in 1983. Jenkins said despite some of the negative aspects of the campaign, he was ready to move forward.

"I will not focus on the negative or focus on the past," he said, "I will focus on doing my best to lead with fairness, compassion, and as much grace as I can for all. It's an honor to represent the people of Dallas County."

