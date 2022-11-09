Pinellas voters favor conservative candidates for County Commission, School Board

Read full article on original website
Around Town: Pinellas County news briefs
Pinellas County government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices to be closed include departments under the Board of County Commissioners, Clerk’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Supervisor of Elections. County parks and the outdoor areas of the county preserves will...
Fundraising efforts earn John Alfe the honorary mayor's title in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — There’s a new mayor in Palm Harbor, but his biggest job is not leading local government. Rather, it’s leading the annual holiday parade. And also raising a lot of money for charity. John Alfe, 59, beat out five others vying for the title of...
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — First United Methodist Clearwater, in partnership with four other local churches, will host a Community Health and Social Services Fair Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The free event will provide services such as eye care, haircuts, dental treatment, vaccinations, health screenings and more for anyone in...
Censure of Redington Shores mayor among latest in series of complaints, lawsuits
REDINGTON SHORES — For years, this tiny beachfront town of barely 2,000 residents has been embroiled in a series of legal and ethical challenges over how officials handled — or possibly mishandled — building rules, employee firings and commissioners’ own personal actions. Some of these battles...
Clearwater votes to sell 2 downtown parcels, launching a $400M project
CLEARWATER — Voters on Nov. 8 gave the OK to the most ambitious attempt in decades to revitalize the city’s downtown, approving the sale of two waterfront parcels to developers who plan to build a $400 million project with high-rise apartments, a hotel and retail. The referendum to...
Belleair commission votes to add some sidewalks
BELLEAIR — For the Belleair Town Commission, adding sidewalks along one or both sides of Carl and Shirley avenues has been a hot topic since the Carl Avenue Roadway Project was announced. Town leaders have pledged a commitment to safety and accessibility, including putting in sidewalks in some areas...
Pinellas County to open two community shelters tonight
Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning. Pinellas County...
Commissioners urge fast-tracking outdoor dining
DUNEDIN — City commissioners unanimously agreed that city staff should work with the Downtown Dunedin Task Force to fast-track changes to the Land Development Code that would permit restaurants and taverns to keep outdoor dining initiated during the pandemic. City Manager Jennifer Bramley told commissioners the task force finished...
Treasure Island to crack down on parking pass abuses
TREASURE ISLAND — It will soon be much harder to outwit Treasure Island’s residential parking pass program, but also tougher to qualify for a hang-tag or decal. During a Nov. 1 work session, Assistant Finance Director Mike Munger told city commissioners “it shouldn’t surprise you that staff is always on the lookout for areas within city operations where we could benefit from an update or refresh, a new set of eyes … to see if there’s anything that needs to be updated and changed; the residential parking pass happens to be one of these areas.”
Hemp Coffee House opens in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR — Hemp Coffee House owner Peter Fawcett, without a doubt, knows his coffee. And Fawcett, 28, believes his newly opened store offers the coffee drinks to prove it. “That the big thing,” says Fawcett, a Dunedin resident who opened Hemp Coffee House in September. “It’s having the...
Nicole leaving some lingering effects in Tampa Bay area
Nicole was downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way through Georgia early Friday, leaving behind some damage and the possibility of flooding in the Tampa Bay area. Nicole was on its way to the western Carolinas on Friday morning with wind speeds of about 35 mph, according...
Construction mogul’s former Belleair home lists for $12.9M
A massive Belleair estate built by a Florida construction tycoon is now on the market for $12,995,000. The home at 140 Willadel Drive once belonged to Marshall Rinker Jr., the heir to a concrete empire that his father Marshall E. “Doc” Rinker Sr. started in the 1920s. Rinker Materials Corp became one of the largest cement providers in the state and played an important role in Florida’s 20th century building boom.
Pinellas County Schools to be closed Thursday
Pinellas County Schools announced Wednesday that that schools and district offices would be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, because of Tropical Storm Nicole. A news release stated officials made the decision following a call with Pinellas County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service. Schools are expected to reopen Friday, Nov....
If you’ve noticed an uptick in pests lately, you may have the storm to thank
For Richard Frank, it’s normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian’s landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. “I’ve had five calls today alone about ants,” said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. “The ants are going crazy right now.”
Bay Pines VA closes ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
BAY PINES — Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center and all other outlying clinics will be closed all day starting Thursday. The scope of these closures may change. In addition to the closures above,...
Obituary: Robert W. Hauburger
Robert W. Hauburger of Largo, Florida, died Saturday, November 5, 2022. Robert (Bob) served as a Marine in his younger days stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He had an infectious sense of humor and would love to constantly joke around. He also had a talent of turning any giving situation into a jingle or rap song. He lived his life with laughter and zest. These qualities made up the person that he was.
Concert to benefit Horses for Handicapped
SEMINOLE — A Seminole nonprofit that gives those with disabilities the chance to become equestrians needs help from the community to continue its mission in Pinellas County. Horses for Handicapped will host a benefit concert Friday, Nov. 18, to help offset the costs of its services, which are free to its clients.
Happening this weekend
Gipsy Kings, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Yung Gravy & bbno$, Baby Gravy, Friday, Nov. 11, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7...
Strachan’s opens new shop in downtown Safety Harbor
SAFETY HARBOR — The name Strachan’s has been synonymous with ice cream in North Pinellas County ever since Bill and Susan Strachan opened their first shop on Alt 19 in Palm Harbor in 1999. A pair of new locations, one in downtown Dunedin and another in the Countryside...
