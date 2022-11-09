ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News Summary at 8:51 p.m. EST

Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race

Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Liability Fears Keep Some Schools From Stocking Asthma Inhalers

FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's a potentially deadly issue: Some U.S. school administrators don’t keep life-saving albuterol asthma inhalers on hand because they’re afraid of getting sued for misuse. That's true even in states like Illinois, where strong "stock albuterol" laws are on the books, researchers say.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:24 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting votes for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn’t new, although some candidates have used these lulls to cast doubts about an election’s integrity. The Associated Press declared Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly the winner late Friday in his reelection fight against Blake Masters but hasn't called a winner in the governor's race. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting those ballots can take a while.
