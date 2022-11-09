Read full article on original website
Former WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki said Donald Trump is a 'loser' who cost seats for Republicans in the midterms
Psaki said members of the GOP are probably begging Trump not to announce his 2024 plans "before the Georgia runoff because he's such a problem."
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes on race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District
Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District.
Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District
Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District.
AP News Summary at 8:51 p.m. EST
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race
Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona
Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Arizona.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program
Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden's student debt relief program

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden's student debt relief program.
Liability Fears Keep Some Schools From Stocking Asthma Inhalers
FRIDAY, Nov. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's a potentially deadly issue: Some U.S. school administrators don’t keep life-saving albuterol asthma inhalers on hand because they’re afraid of getting sued for misuse. That's true even in states like Illinois, where strong "stock albuterol" laws are on the books, researchers say.
Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump files lawsuit in attempt to block subpoena from House Jan. 6 committee.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:24 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting votes for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn’t new, although some candidates have used these lulls to cast doubts about an election’s integrity. The Associated Press declared Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly the winner late Friday in his reelection fight against Blake Masters but hasn't called a winner in the governor's race. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting those ballots can take a while.
