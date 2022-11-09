Read full article on original website
Live 2022 midterm election results: Balance of power in the U.S. Senate and House
Will Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate? What about the U.S. House? Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Election updates: 2022 midterm election results
Control of Congress still hangs in the balance Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, abortion rights won support in five states and gubernatorial candidates made history.
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans. With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated...
California election results: House races swinging toward Democrats
In four of the five races that saw updates Wednesday, the Democrats slightly improved their margins.
Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
White House warns elections results may not be clear until ‘a few days’ after election: ‘It takes time’
The midterm election results will not be clear on Election Day and final results won't arrive for "a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press conference at the White House on the eve of Election Day. She argued that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often won't be counted until after the ballots cast in-person on Tuesday.
How Republicans Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections
As results from the 2022 U.S. midterm elections continue to come in, director of the Republicans for Accountability Project Gunner Ramer discusses the key issues that brought voters to the polls, the quality of Republican candidates on the ballot, and why it seems a 'Red Wave' did not materialize.
US election results live: Midterm red wave falters but Vance takes Ohio Senate seat as DeSantis, AOC win big
Polls have closed across the US and counting is well underway on Election Day in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. Later in the evening JD Vance won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was also convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida.However, Democrats performed stronger than expected, retaining a number of Senate and House seats thought in danger as well as fighting off challenges in governor races. Key figures in the...
Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
Why Nevada election results are taking days
WASHINGTON (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark (home to Las Vegas) and Washoe (home to Reno) counties, the state’s most heavily populated, warned up front that it would take days to process all the ballots again this year. Here’s where things stand, with control of Congress still in the balance: WHAT WE KNOW
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
Looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election
CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa join “CBS Mornings” for a conversation that looks at midterm election results, trends and their potential impact on the 2024 presidential election.
The Black Candidates to Watch on Election Day
The Nov. 8 elections have the potential to be historic, as a record number of candidates are running to become the first Black woman or Black man to hold their office. With diverse faces on ballots nationwide — from governorships to school board races — Tuesday’s midterms could increase Black political power across layers of government.
Slog PM: Updates on Election Results, Biden Eyes 2024, SPD SWAT Team Drills Near Elementary School
Biden calls dibs on 2024: In an afternoon press conference about the midterms, the 79-year-old President said he intended to run for reelection but added that he would "would make a final decision early next year," according to the New York Times. Sorry, Kamala. : ( As for the results of the current election, Biden struck an optimistic note about the developing red ripple, inviting the probable GOP-led House of Representatives to work with him on stuff.
As America Votes, Trump Sows Doubt in Election Results
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday took to social media to promote unsubstantiated and baseless claims about the midterm elections, sowing doubt in the democratic process even as Americans went to the polls and instructing his supporters to “protest, protest, protest.”. As people around the country cast their votes,...
Conservative groups, politicians led US school board candidates to victory
WASHINGTON (CITC) — Right-leaning political figures and organizations publicly supported school board candidates this year, further emphasizing what they felt was at stake in the traditionally quiet local races. Florida candidates who had Gov. Ron DeSantis on their side may have reaped the most rewards. All six of the...
Election Results, Black Voters, & What’s Next in Warnock Vs. Walker Senate Runoff
Legally Hype is back and breaking down this weeks most trending stories in a way that only she can!Watch the full video and catch Believe The Hype every Friday on The Morning Hustle. Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and...
The Daily Brew, November 9, 2022: A morning dose of election results
Welcome to the Wednesday, November 9, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. A look at winning candidates who completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. When will results be finalized? A look ahead to certification. Good morning! We hope you got some sleep...
Former Trump adviser Larry Kudlow says he should hold off on 2024 bid announcement
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, who served as Director of the National Economic Council under former President Trump, said on Friday that the former president should wait to announce a 2024 presidential bid until after the Georgia Senate runoff. “I think it would be terrific if my former boss Donald Trump put his own political…
