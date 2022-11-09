Read full article on original website
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker looks to supporters after he defeated GOP challenger Darren Bailey, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) With a second term ahead, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has his sights on an aggressive agenda and denies he’s running for president in two years.
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) The fate of the Workers’ Rights Amendment in Illinois remains up in the air following Tuesday’s election. The measure would add constitutional protections for workers who wish to unionize. The amendment needs 60-percent approval by voters in order to pass, or it needs to receive “yes” votes on more than 50-percent of ballots cast throughout the state. As of Wednesday, the amendment hasn’t received 60-percent approval, however, it can still receive “yes” votes on more than 50-percent of total ballots cast.
