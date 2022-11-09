Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
A 23-Year-Old Democrat Ousted A Two-Term Mayor In A Conservative Louisiana Town
There were many surprises nationally after Tuesday’s midterm elections, from the strength of Democrats in many races amid a “red wave” that was more of a ripple, to the overwhelming support for abortion rights in states across the country. But in the small town of Bogalusa, which...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden...
KPLC TV
Rep. Higgins talks hurricane recovery, missed House votes following election victory
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Congressman Clay Higgins will hold on to his 3rd District Congressional seat following Tuesday night’s election. Higgins celebrated the victory in Lafayette after defeating his seven opponents. Our 7News crew was there and got to ask him questions one-on-one after his win. We asked Higgins...
KPLC TV
Supreme Court to appoint judge to fill Bradberry’s state district seat until 2023 election
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Supreme Court will appoint someone to fill the unexpired term of State District Judge Guy Bradberry, who was elected to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. Bradberry takes office at the Third Circuit on Jan. 1. Meanwhile, the election for a new judge...
thecentersquare.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
(The Center Square) — A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state's energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission...
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in 2021. The bill makes several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1....
Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate’s office
PHOENIX (AP) — There was no powder in an envelope that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police said. Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi said Friday that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them,” The...
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
