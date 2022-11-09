ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden...
The Center Square

Illinois state lawmakers share expectations for SAFE-T Act in fall veto session

(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are set to return to Springfield for the fall veto session Tuesday. Members from both parties shared their expectations regarding potential changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, was approved by the General Assembly in 2021. The bill makes several changes to the criminal justice system, including the elimination of cash bail starting Jan. 1....
thecentersquare.com

Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
