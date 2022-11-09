Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing Democrats a key victory in its path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr Biden...

