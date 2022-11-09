ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Alex Mooney wins and will represent West Virginia

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00byQs_0j3ove3300

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Rep. Alex Mooney (R) has defeated his opponent Democrat Barry Wendell in the race for a seat representing the West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Mooney was elected to serve West Virginia’s 2nd U.S. Congressional District in November 2014; however, redistricting after the 2020 Census combined the state’s first and second Congressional Districts into one.

West Virginia Election Results

Mooney previously defeated incumbent Congressman David McKinley in the Republican primary.

Republican Incumbent Mooney wins WV 2nd District

Mooney is the son of a Vietnam veteran and Cuban refugee who says his parents’ experiences motivated him to serve America, according to his official website . Congressman Mooney and his wife, Grace, live in Charles Town in Jefferson County with their three children.

Greg Songer
3d ago

Poorly I'm sure. He's not there to represent the majority who work for a living. He's there to represent the coal and drug industries that exploit our state resources and send the money out of state never to return.

Reply
2
