Springfield, IL

Juvenile arrested in Springfield shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday night for multiple firearm offenses after shots were fired in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department says it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Police: Family dispute leads to criminal damage arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after a two-week investigation, according to our media partner WLDS. Officials say 28-year-old Ethan E. Thornley was arrested at 9:51 a.m. on five counts of criminal property damage. We're told Thornley was a person of interest...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Car catches on fire after two-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a two-vehicle crash near 9th and Madison street on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department says one of the drivers ran a red light and that created a collision. We're told one of the vehicles ended up on its side and the other one...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Police searching for hit and run suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with a hit and run. Officials say the hit and run happened at 6:32 a.m. on October 20 in the 2800 Block of E Clearlake Ave. in Springfield, IL. We're told the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Decatur Fire crews respond to house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews respond to house fire near S Illinois and E Cleveland street, Thursday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Neil Elder, crews arrived on the scene around noon and found fire coming from the front side of the residence. Officials say no one was reported inside the...
DECATUR, IL
Maroa-Forsyth student charged after stabbing at school

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Maroa-Forsyth High School has been arrested and charged after being accused of stabbing another student on Wednesday. In a pair of statements posted to the Maroa Police Department’s Facebook page, Maroa Police Chief Patrick Siemsen said the school resource officer was present when the incident happened and responded […]
MAROA, IL
2 wanted for Jacksonville car theft

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Morgan County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a vehicle theft. The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a man and a woman in connection with the theft. Officials say the theft happened at 7:50 p.m. on November 1 at a business in the 1600...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Driver chased and threatened with firearm in road rage incident

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — Jacksonville Police arrested a man on Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident, according to our media partner at WLDS. Police say they received a call from a female driver at 12:21 p.m. saying she was being followed after her car was hit and was threatened with a gun.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Investigation finds that former Springfield officer’s ‘neo-nazi’ beliefs did not influence arrest records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An internal investigation released Wednesday found no discriminatory behavior while on the clock for a Springfield police officer who admitted to writing bigoted social media posts.    Former Springfield police officer Aaron Nichols resigned in April after an anonymous blog outed him as a Neo-Nazi and posted screenshots from several anonymous twitter […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
No charges for former Springfield officer after racist posts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A former Springfield Police Officer will not face charges after making "disturbing posts on social media." Controversy swirled around former officer Aaron Nichols on April 1 after being accused of posting racist comments on social media. After being made aware of alleged racist comments the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield officers honored for actions during armed encounter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized 11 of its officers for their actions during an encounter with an armed man threatening suicide. Springfield Police officials said officers were called about an armed individual on Oct. 20. When they responded, they encountered a man armed with a gun who threatened to kill […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
First responders Toy and Food Drive this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The third annual First Responders Toy and Food Drive is happening this weekend. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza parking lot in Springfield. First responders will position their emergency vehicles in the shape of a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Hit-run is Crime of the Week

You’ll have to go back three weeks for the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers. It’s a hit-and-run that happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday, October 20, in the 2800 block of Clear Lake Avenue. Police say a dark-colored SUV hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street and continued east on Clear Lake.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
Backyard fire spreads to Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire on Nightingale Drive on Tuesday. Crews say the fire started in the backyard and then spread to the home. Officials say the fire was extinguished. We will update you on this story as we get more...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Man punches girlfriend in face after telling him to turn alarm off

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Shelby County man is sentenced to five years in prison for domestic battery with a prior aggravated battery. James Griffith, 42, of Shelbyville, was arrested on August 16 after punching his girlfriend in the face. She told police that Griffith was angry with her...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Decatur police search for suspects who stole items from Rural King

DECATUR — Decatur police are searching for four men who took off with three motorized vehicles Tuesday afternoon from Rural King in Decatur. According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a burglary at approximately 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8, at the store. Four men approached a store employee requesting information on where to find bolt cutters. While in the store, the suspects used the cutters to enter an area used to repair and maintain lawn and recreational equipment.
DECATUR, IL

