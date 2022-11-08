CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State's posts both recorded double-doubles in a dominant 89-53 win over Seattle U on Thursday night. Raegan Beers led the team with 22 points and 11 rebounds on a 9-for-14 day from the field while Jelena Mitrovic posted six blocks to go with her 14 points and 13 boards. Talia von Oelhoffen recorded her seventh career 20-point game while AJ Marotte contributed 18 points, five assists and five rebounds.

