Beavs Carve Up California
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team churned 362 total yards on the way to a 38-10 win over California on Saturday night. With the win, the Beavers improved their record to 7-3 and 4-3 in Pac-12 play. Ben Gulbranson tossed for 137 yards on 15 completions and...
Luke Loecher Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State redshirt senior punter Luke Loecher has been named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award. The honor is given annually to the nation's top punter. Loecher, from Cedar Falls, Iowa, has punted 29 times this season and is averaging 45.7 yards per,...
Beavers Selected for 2022 National Championships
CORVALLIS, Ore. – A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships. The race will take place at 7 a.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner...
Posts Power Beavs In Victory
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State's posts both recorded double-doubles in a dominant 89-53 win over Seattle U on Thursday night. Raegan Beers led the team with 22 points and 11 rebounds on a 9-for-14 day from the field while Jelena Mitrovic posted six blocks to go with her 14 points and 13 boards. Talia von Oelhoffen recorded her seventh career 20-point game while AJ Marotte contributed 18 points, five assists and five rebounds.
Attacking Struggles Cost Beavs At Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. – Hitting .000 in the match, the Oregon State volleyball team was unable to overcome costly offensive errors, falling in straight sets (25-12, 25-17, 25-13) to Colorado on Saturday evening at the CU Events Center. Inna Balyko was the only Beaver (7-19, 2-14 Pac-12) student-athlete in double...
Beavers Take Down Rattlers, Start Season 2-0
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season 2-0, as the Beavers took down Florida A&M 60-43 Friday evening at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno scored all of his 15 points in the second half. Jordan Pope posted double-figures for the second-straight game, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
