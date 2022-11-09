Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
Kent Lee announces campaign for Ward 8 Alderman, Bloomington City Council
Kent Lee has announced his campaign for Ward 8 Alderman on the Bloomington City Council for the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election. Some of Lee's main campaign focuses include utilizing policies to improve economic growth and enabling a strong economy so that people can have both stability and opportunities. “My...
videtteonline.com
ISU men's tennis struggles in final outing of fall season
DES MOINES, Iowa — Illinois State men’s tennis finished up its fall season in poor form at the Drake Invite by only winning three matches on the weekend. The Redbirds started the tournament on the wrong foot Friday by losing three doubles and singles matches, each to Denver.
videtteonline.com
ISU volleyball bounces back from sweep with revenge win in weekend action
Illinois State state volleyball split matches over the weekend, getting swept by Illinois-Chicago before beating Valparaiso 3-1 on its road trip. The Redbirds' win over the Beacons avenged a 3-1 home loss earlier in the season. Friday | UIC 3, ISU 0. ISU dropped its third-straight match, getting swept by...
videtteonline.com
ISU volleyball with plenty to play for against rival Bradley
Illinois State volleyball looks to keep its rival, Bradley, out of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena, as it ends a turbulent 2022 season. Despite an MVC tournament bid out of the picture for ISU, the Redbirds have all the motivation they need. ISU...
videtteonline.com
Lewis earns first MVC Player of the Week honors
Illinois State men's basketball's Kendall Lewis was awarded the first Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors of the season following the Redbirds' 2-1 week to open the season. Over the three-game stretch, the senior forward averaged 16.7 points and 13.7 rebounds, good for fifth in the country, on...
Comments / 0