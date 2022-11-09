ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT

Meyer-Crothers says NHL prospect bullied him for years

Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was bullied by NHL prospect Mitchell Miller in middle school, says he hasn’t seen any proof that Miller has changed his ways. In a statement released Wednesday by the Hockey Diversity Alliance, Meyer-Crothers, who is Black and has developmental disabilities, said Miller reached out by text to apologize and to say he was doing community work to help young people.
The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Jags will try to snap a five-game losing streak in series against KC

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo. Radio: 1010-AM, 92.5-FM; Spanish, 930 AM/97.3 FM via Accion; Sirius XM Channel 227. Live stream: NFL+ Premium. Records: Jaguars 3-6, Chiefs 6-2. Odds: Jaguars +9.5; over-under, 50.5. Injuries: Jaguars — questionable, S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion). Chiefs — out, WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen); questionable, RB...
