SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024. The Republican governor eased past state Rep. Jamie Smith after raising more than $15 million via a nationwide fundraising network. Noem has said she would serve a full four-year term if reelected, but she generated speculation about higher political ambitions by becoming a fixture in conservative media and making appearances in key 2024 states. Her...
District 1 voters have re-elected Michael Rohl, R-Aberdeen, to a second term in the South Dakota Senate. Tamara St. John, R-Sisseton, and Joe Donnell, R-Sisseton, were the winners in the district's House of Representatives race. Rohl received 6,086 votes, or 59%, in the Senate race against his challenger and former...
An ordinance to ban the construction of future slaughterhouses within the city limits of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was shot down Tuesday in the 2022 mid-term election. According to the South Dakota Secretary of State, Sioux Falls voting precincts rejected the measure with 55,690 total votes, 52% no (28,986) versus 48% yes (26,704).
Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
