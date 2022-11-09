ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, IL

Police: Family dispute leads to criminal damage arrest

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department arrested a man on Thursday after a two-week investigation, according to our media partner WLDS. Officials say 28-year-old Ethan E. Thornley was arrested at 9:51 a.m. on five counts of criminal property damage. We're told Thornley was a person of interest...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Juvenile arrested in Springfield shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday night for multiple firearm offenses after shots were fired in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department says it happened in the 2100 block of East Stuart Street. Police tell us they believe someone inside a car was shooting at those in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Foster family concerned over DCFS handling of Hunter Drew's case

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three-year-old Hunter Drew died last month, just weeks after he was taken from his aunt and uncle and given to his biological father. Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter and then not...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
OSHA proposes fines against Caterpillar after worker death

MAPLETON, Ill. (AP) — The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $145,000 against Caterpillar Inc. for not installing a guardrail or travel restraint at a foundry outside Peoria where a worker fell into molten iron in June. The Peoria County coroner said Steven...
PEORIA, IL
First responders Toy and Food Drive this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The third annual First Responders Toy and Food Drive is happening this weekend. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza parking lot in Springfield. First responders will position their emergency vehicles in the shape of a...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Driver chased and threatened with firearm in road rage incident

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — Jacksonville Police arrested a man on Wednesday after an alleged road rage incident, according to our media partner at WLDS. Police say they received a call from a female driver at 12:21 p.m. saying she was being followed after her car was hit and was threatened with a gun.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
2 wanted for Jacksonville car theft

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Morgan County Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a vehicle theft. The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a man and a woman in connection with the theft. Officials say the theft happened at 7:50 p.m. on November 1 at a business in the 1600...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Woman charged in 3-year-old's death pleads not guilty

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's been less than a month since a Carlinville woman was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old. On October 20, police say Ashley Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles when she threw 3-year-old Hunter Drew. The toddler hit...
CARLINVILLE, IL
Car catches on fire after two-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There was a two-vehicle crash near 9th and Madison street on Thursday. The Springfield Police Department says one of the drivers ran a red light and that created a collision. We're told one of the vehicles ended up on its side and the other one...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Warming centers in Springfield locations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Officials are reminding residents that there are several designated warming centers available. Here are all the locations for the warming centers in Springfield:. Municipal Center East 800 E. Monroe Springfield, IL 62701. Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Municipal Center West 300 S. Seventh...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
No charges for former Springfield officer after racist posts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A former Springfield Police Officer will not face charges after making "disturbing posts on social media." Controversy swirled around former officer Aaron Nichols on April 1 after being accused of posting racist comments on social media. After being made aware of alleged racist comments the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Lincoln Home hosts 'A Stitch in Time '

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield will be hosting "A Stitch in Time" event. "A Stitch in Time" is an event where participants will be knitting and crocheting like they did in the 1800s. No prior experience is needed. Park rangers will discuss...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield mayor to discuss casino on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A special panel will be held on Monday between Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder and the Central Illinois Licensed Beverage Association (CILBA) to discuss the mayor's resolution for a casino in Springfield. The CILBA originally opposed the resolution on October 14 and members spoke about their...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Taylorville honors WWII Veterans

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Taylorville celebrated its veterans on Friday. They held a Veterans Day ceremony focused on honoring World War II veterans. The service featured a wall dedicated to those who served in the war and are now gone. "As people bring forth names we will get more...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Police: Maroa-Forsyth student stabbed

MAROA-FORSYTH — A Maroa-Forsyth student was stabbed on Wednesday. The Maroa-Forsyth Police Department say they were called to Maroa-Forsyth High School around 1 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officials say they arrested a student who they believe stabbed another student. We're told the student who was stabbed...
SPD makes changes after former officer's controversial comments

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A former Springfield Police Officer accused of making racist posts on social media will not face criminal charges. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright declined to file charges against Aaron Nichols. Nichols is accused of posting racist comments on Twitter. Springfield Police have been...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ISBE guidelines for free, reduced meals for childcare centers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) announced the guidelines for free and reduced-priced meals at participating childcare centers. Childcare centers and daycare homes that are participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) must provide meals to enrolled children at no additional cost.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

