Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home
Officials with the Lafayette Police Department’s SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue.
Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on the scene of this situation since just past 4 o’clock today.
SWAT negotiators are working to get the person to surrender.
The victim in the home says he was hit in the face by a weapon being held by the suspect. He was able to get away and call for help.
We will keep you posted.Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery Source: Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home
Comments / 0