ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4StiqT_0j3ovIpB00
Photo courtesy of Michael Fortsch-y5lav9iec_g-unsplash-1

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department’s SWAT unit are on the scene of a situation in which an armed man has barricaded himself inside a room of a home in the 200 block of West End Avenue.

Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says officials have been on the scene of this situation since just past 4 o’clock today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhIzB_0j3ovIpB00
Lafayette Police Department Facebook

SWAT negotiators are working to get the person to surrender.

The victim in the home says he was hit in the face by a weapon being held by the suspect. He was able to get away and call for help.

We will keep you posted.

Click here to view photo gallery Click here to view photo gallery
Source: Armed Man Barricaded Inside Lafayette Home

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man arrested in October shooting of teen on Vieux Orleans Circle

A Lafayette man was arrested Wednesday in an October shooting that wounded a juvenile. Keiontre Thomas, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offenders Task Force on an attempted first-degree murder charge tied to the shooting of a teen on Oct. 23. Thomas was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Man wanted for snatching purse at Lafayette fast-food restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police need help identifying a man wanted after allegedly snatching a purse from the counter at a local fast-food restaurant. According to police, the incident happened at Wendy’s in the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Police said surveillance video captured the suspect pick up the purse from the counter […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 24, found dead at Baton Rouge hotel after overnight shooting

BATON ROUGE - One man was found dead at a hotel following a shooting early Thursday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the FairBridge Inn Express off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Hentrell Johnson, 24, was found dead with at least one...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Opelousas man killed in head-on crash Wednesday

An Opelousas man was killed Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Lawtell, police said. Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards of Opelousas.
OPELOUSAS, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy