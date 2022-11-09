ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport BOE weighs superintendent search in Tuesday meeting

By Ben Gilliam
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education voted to enlist a recruiting firm in their hunt for a new system superintendent, and clarified earlier arguments on just how transparent their hiring process needs to be.

Board members voted unanimously to enter into contract negotiations with the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) as their primary recruiter, and debated possible options during Tuesday night’s regular meeting. As a member of TSBA, the Kingsport board eyed service plans that would cost around $3,000, $6,500 or $11,500 .

AP: Rep. Diana Harshbarger wins second term

Board members favored Plan 2, which would require the TSBA to create a brochure for state superintendents and respond to all inquiries from potential candidates. The TSBA could also negotiate a successful candidate’s contract with the board, and vet all incoming applicants.

Board president Melissa Woods also spoke with board members on whether the hiring process could be private, as some board members requested. After consulting with city legal counsel, Woods said the precedent on private meetings is quite clear.

“Any information that is gathered on behalf of a board of education for a candidate search, whether it’s us or someone working on our behalf,” Woods said. “That becomes public information and it can be viewed during normal business hours.”

Woods said she and the board wanted to avoid any appearance of exclusion from the public, and that they planned to continue the search with respect to candidate privacy. To meet the board’s tentative deadline of March 31, 2023, board members said they plan to work closely with TSBA once the contract is complete.

