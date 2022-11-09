MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Tropical Storm Nicole will bring some hazardous conditions to Middle Georgia this evening and tonight. The clouds and wind that took over Middle Georgia yesterday will only continue to to affect the region today. This afternoon, however, we are adding Nicole’s rain to the mix. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s all day today, not changing much at all through the afternoon or evening as the rainy weather sets in. Wind gusts throughout the afternoon and evening will likely push north of 40 mph at times from the northeast.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO