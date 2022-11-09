Mary Margaret “Peggy” Smith Parrish, age 73, of the Bakersville Community, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at her home surrounded by peace and love. She was born in Duval County, FL, to David and Winnette Minter Smith. She was also preceded in death, in addition to her parents, a sister, Nancy Smith. Peggy loved to cook, bake, shop (with a black belt in shopping) laugh, enjoy life and be in the mountains. She was incredibly thoughtful always giving meaningful gifts. She was loving, caring (of all that she knew), strong (with a mind of her own), a wicked and dry sense of humor and inclusive (of all the more merrier). Peggy was easy to love. She made you feel like one of her people and she would always have your back. She was radiant, there was something about her that made everyone love her.

BAKERSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO