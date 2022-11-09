Read full article on original website
Unclaimed Property Funds Returned to WAMY
Last week North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell presented WAMY Community Action in Boone over $8000 in unclaimed property funds WAMY serves Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties through housing and weatherization assistance, food and nutrition programs, family and youth development services. During a review of data in the Department of State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division, commonly called NCCash.com staff identified $8,716.27 belonging to WAMY. There are 17.7 million properties valued at $1.02 billion under the State Treasurer’s custody awaiting return to the rightful owners after being lost, misdirected or overlooked. According to Allison Jennings, WAMY development director, the money being returned to the agency will be put to immediate use. Jennings said, “We’re going to be able to offer lots of home repairs here in the community and continue fighting poverty. A lot of our funding right now is used for home repairs because people can hardly afford to buy an affordable home..”
Shirley Jean Sparks Autrey
Shirley Jean Sparks Autrey, age 73, formerly of Spruce Pine passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Gordon Hospice of Iredell in Statesville, NC. Born on May 14, 1949 in Mitchell County, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Lee and Iris Biddix Sparks. In addition to her parents, she preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Hughes Autrey who passed away in 2010, along with her brother, William Sparks who passed away in 2022.
Will Miller
Will Miller, age 86, of Mine Creek Road in Bakersville, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Born on August 8, 1936 in Mitchell County, he was the son of the late Vester and Sylvia Bennett Miller. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers; Wade and Otis Miller and his sister; Joyce Church.
Randy Virnelson
Randy Virnelson, age 53, of Laurel Creek Court in Spruce Pine, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Care Partners Solace Center in Asheville. Born on April 24, 1969 in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Bob and Judy Patton Virnelson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers; John and Tommy Virnelson.
Thank You Veterans
We honor all Americans who we owe a profound debt of gratitude for serving in our nation’s armed services, whenever and wherever duty called, placing their lives on the line to preserve our liberty. We remember these Heroes and Thank them for their service. Altec in Burnsville. Angel and...
Shop Small Saturday in Yancey County
Saturday, November 26 is Shop Small Saturday. Businesses all over Yancey County will have special sales to kick off the holiday shopping season. The Burnsville-Yancey Chamber of Commerce reminds you to Shop Small, Shop Local, Shop Yancey County all season long.
Michael Eugene Fore
Michael Eugene Fore, age 64, of Burnsville, NC, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. Michael was born on December 16, 1957, in Redding, California to James Fore and the late Betty Jean Rollins Fore. He was the owner and operator of Mike’s Auto...
Mary Margaret “Peggy” Smith Parrish
Mary Margaret “Peggy” Smith Parrish, age 73, of the Bakersville Community, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 at her home surrounded by peace and love. She was born in Duval County, FL, to David and Winnette Minter Smith. She was also preceded in death, in addition to her parents, a sister, Nancy Smith. Peggy loved to cook, bake, shop (with a black belt in shopping) laugh, enjoy life and be in the mountains. She was incredibly thoughtful always giving meaningful gifts. She was loving, caring (of all that she knew), strong (with a mind of her own), a wicked and dry sense of humor and inclusive (of all the more merrier). Peggy was easy to love. She made you feel like one of her people and she would always have your back. She was radiant, there was something about her that made everyone love her.
Senior Center Yard Sale
Mitchell County Senior Center will have a yard sale in their library from 9 am til 1 pm on Thursday November 17. One day only, most clothing items are $1, some Christmas decorations too. Senior Center is located in Ledger on road beside P and R gas station.
Madison Sheriff’s Dept. Captures Escaped Inmate
The Madison County Sheriffs Office received information that the inmate who escaped from Davidson County Correctional Institution might possibly be fleeing to Madison County. The Madison County Sheriffs Office was able to identify a potential stolen vehicle from Eastern North Carolina that Johnny Porche was possibly driving. Deputies located the stolen vehicle abandoned in the Paint Fork area of Mars Hill. Once the vehicle was located an all call was sent out to alert and warn all the residents of that area of the potential threat.
Benefit Yard Sale
There will be a benefit yard sale at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church at 151 Scronce Creek Road, Burnsville N.C. Friday and Saturday November 11th and 12th from 8:00am – 1:00 pm. Lots of stuff such as lots of Christmas decorations, winter coats, and sweaters. For more information call 828-284-1666.
Mountain Heritage Food and Nutrition Class Learns To Make Cheese
Nicki Maness with the Yancey County Agriculture Extension office recently came and taught Mrs. Newson’s Food and Nutrition class at Mountain Heritage High School the process of making cheese. They learned many important factors that come to play when making cheese. They also were able to create a beautiful charcuterie board with cheese and other foods that traditionally are served with cheeses.
