FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Honolulu Night Market returning to Our Kaka‘ako
Whether this will be your first time stopping by or you have been waiting for this night market to come back, organizers said you won't want to miss out.
Nami Kaze’s New Izakaya Style Dinner Is One of Honolulu’s Best
Based on brunch alone, I had already thought of Nami Kaze as one of the best new restaurants to open in Honolulu in years. With a menu of honey walnut shrimp and waffles, and so-called omelets that are really decadent chawanmushi topped with mentaiko or shrimp and chile crisp, chef-owner Jason Peel shows off a playful originality. And now, with dinner, the creativity continues to pour forth.
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
RSV can cause serious health complications for adults
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Health officials continue to warn the community about the dangers of COVID and the flu, but now they say you need to be aware of the health issues respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can cause. Although this is most commonly found in children, it can also cause serious...
Steve’s Chicks Offers Korean-Style Dishes and Beverages
Honolulu (KHON2) – Steve’s Chicks, welcomes customers to dine into their facility located at Kunia Shopping Center. From popular dishes like Seafood Kimchi Pancake, Kimchi Seafood Udon, Steve Style Pork Rib Set and their original chicken, Steve’s Chicks offers Korean menu items alongside their popular chicken dishes. 21 and over customers can also purchase signature soju drinks only offered at Steve’s Chicks.
The Curb’s Cookies and Toasts Are Worth A Drive to Kaimukī
Jonny Kimbro came to The Curb’s tiny kitchen after cooking at Senia, The Pig & The Lady and Kapa Hale. So his chewy chocolate chip cookies—flecked with crystallized Maldon salt and rippling with mostly dark Valrhona chunks—are memorable. So are the miso brown butter buckwheat cookies and a rotating selection that might include late-summer corn cookies or toothsome kinako amaretti.
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified
Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
Great Ideas Competition: Speakers and Awards
The Great Ideas Competition is sponsored by the Willes Center for International Entrepreneurship. It is an opportunity for students to think about, build, and scale their business ideas. This is an opportunity for students to have a positive impact on themselves, their community, and the world!. 1:30 pm - 2:00...
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by shooting with a so-called hydrogel gun left a Kapolei man with a welt ― and a message for the public. Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something violently hit him in the neck. “A car...
King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5
A drive-by shooting leaves a Kapolei man with a welt and a message for the public. Wailuku voter service center will have more signage and crowd control measures. More signage and more crowd control measures are up at the Voter Service Center in Wailuku. ‘There is no playbook’: As next...
Honolulu's CORE program rolling along after a year
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year since the city started its Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program -- also known as CORE. The program assists homeless residents with non-emergency care, in order to free up first responders for more serious medical cases.
NextGen TV Signal Launched by Station in Honolulu
Stations in Honolulu, Hawaii, have begun the transition to NextGen TV broadcasting. Nexstar Media Group’s KHII-TV is broadcasting using the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast format. In addition to its own shows, the station is transmitting the programming from five other stations in the market using the extra capacity provided by the technology.
Third motorcyclist fatality this week
On Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 2:20 p.m. a motorcycle and small bus accident happened in Ewa.
Food 2Go — Hoku’s Kahala
We’re heading back to The Kahala Hotel & Resort for an elevated and extraordinary sensory dining experience, at Hoku’s Kahala. Joining us with all the epic details is the master himself, Chef Jonathan Mizukami, executive chef at Hoku’s Kahala.
'All-clear' given following explosives in home on Hala Drive in Kalihi | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The all-clear has been given after an explosives scare at an apartment on Hala Drive in Kalihi area forced some residents to evacuate, Thursday morning. Honolulu police (HPD) officers initially responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Hala Drive around 6 a.m. for a domestic violence-related call. While they were there, the officers found a device that looked like an explosive device.
Over 100 military families sue Navy over health impacts of fuel contamination at Red Hill
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than 100 injured U.S. military families and civilians have filed new Federal court claims against the Navy over the fuel contamination in the water supply at Red Hill. The amended lawsuit accuses the Navy of releasing thousands of gallons of jet fuel and other contaminants directly...
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
LIST: Best garlic shrimp spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
We Tried It! Keiki Republic
Who: Two sets of parents and four energetic kids ranging from 1.5 to 6 years old. When: Saturday at 10 a.m. It seems every parent and caregiver know about Kids City and its two luxurious locations over in Ward and Kapolei, but I wanted to learn more about Keiki Republic, a new play center over on the windward side. My family and I are fans of Windward Mall—we love how it’s already packed with fun things for the whole family like Pups of War, Glow Putt Mini Golf, Ko‘olau Pets and Fun Factory.
