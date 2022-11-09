ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Mike Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs, and the GOP swept all four seats on Long Island, as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. Lawler defeated the five-term New York Democrat who had led his party’s attempt to retain control of Congress. Lawler, a state Assemblyman, ran a spirited campaign focused on inflation and public safety issues against the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Maloney’s loss in a congressional district in the Hudson River Valley, north of New York City, is both a symbolic victory for Republicans and a territorial setback for Democrats in the national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO