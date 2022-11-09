Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Mom of 2 shares how to reduce family grocery bill by $1,000 each monthAmy ChristieNew York City, NY
Newest Poll Shows Zeldin Leading Hochul for the First Time Overcoming the Huge Lead She Once Had
It seems incredible, but it is also one of the most sensational stories leading up to the mid-terms - these tremendous gains a GOP challenger has made against a Democratic incumbent.
NY-21 Congressional Race: Rep. Elise Stefanik shares priorities
ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the 2022 election only days away, candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District are making their final push. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, one of the top Republicans in the House of Representatives, is running for reelection for the fifth time, facing Democrat Matt Castelli.
New York Election Results for Governor Made History
When Kathy Hochul stepped into the governor role approximately 14 months ago, everyone seemed to have a critique. One of the most common lines was: “New York did not elect you. You just got lucky.”. After 14 months of serving as the Governor of New York, Hochul was able...
President Joe Biden Nearly STUMBLES Off Stage During Chaotic Rally In New York
President Joe Biden gave a chaotic rally in New York over the weekend where he nearly fell off the event’s stage and also sparred back and forth with a heckler in the audience, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sensational incident took place on Sunday as Biden made an appearance in...
Rep. Pat Ryan, Assembly Member Colin Schmitt in tight race to represent NY-18
One of the big Hudson Valley races is in the 18th Congressional District that encompasses parts of Orange, Putnam, and Ulster counties.
NYS Senate Races: Voters re-elect Helming for 54th district and Brouk for 55th district
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here are the results in the races for New York State Senate, who represent our area in Albany. For the 54th district, Republican Senator Pam Helming easily won re-election over Democrat challenger Kenan Baldridge. In New York’s 55th Senate District, Democrat Samra Brouk keeps her seat, beating Republican Len Morrell.
NYS Senate races: Cooney declares victory
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three contested NY State Senate races are leaning toward the incumbents, with the tightest race in the 56th district. Early Wednesday morning, Democrat Jeremy Cooney declared victory in seeking his second term. He faced a challenge from former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode. Technical difficulties at the Monroe County Board of Elections delayed results, but as this time, Cooney holds has a 8% lead over VanBrederode.
Democrat Rachel May wins reelection to 48th Senate District
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Democratic Sen. Rachel May has won the race for the newly drawn 48th state Senate district. May, of Syracuse, was seeking her third term as a state senator. She won 48% of the vote over Julie Abbott, a former television personality and current Onondaga County legislator. Abbott won 39%, with nearly all districts counted.
Republicans Actually Had an Excellent Night in New York
New York Democrats had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday. Despite a furious, incendiary campaign that tapped into visceral fears over rising crime, Lee Zeldin could not get himself elected governor. Kathy Hochul won and she’ll have four years in Albany, where she can hope to build a legacy outside the enormous shadow of her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. Democrats will retain control of the State Senate and Assembly, allowing Hochul to govern without a great deal of uncertainty or chaos.
Who Controls the House? Battle for Balance of Power May Go Through NY, NJ Suburbs
The national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives will be partly decided Tuesday on a battleground that seemed unlikely a year ago: New York City's suburbs. One of the nation's bluest states, New York has become an unexpected opportunity for Republicans due to voter dissatisfaction and a more favorable political map.
GOP shows strength in House races in New York City suburbs
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Mike Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs, and the GOP swept all four seats on Long Island, as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. Lawler defeated the five-term New York Democrat who had led his party’s attempt to retain control of Congress. Lawler, a state Assemblyman, ran a spirited campaign focused on inflation and public safety issues against the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Maloney’s loss in a congressional district in the Hudson River Valley, north of New York City, is both a symbolic victory for Republicans and a territorial setback for Democrats in the national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
'This catch, release, repeat system is destroying our country': NYC Mayor Eric Adams fumes over laxed bail laws as repeat criminal tries to snatch five-year-old girl in the street...so will newly-elected Gov Kathy Hochul FINALLY crack down on crime?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging newly-elected Governor Kathy Hochul to ditch the 'catch, release, repeat' bail reforms that are fueling the city's crime epidemic. Hochul inherited the governorship of New York from Andrew Cuomo last year. She was re-elected in Tuesday's midterm on a narrower-than-expected margin, and has been widely panned for her soft stance on crime and bail reform.
Judge blocks dispensaries in Brooklyn due to lawsuit against state's NY-centric legalization plan
A federal judge blocked the New York State Office of Cannabis Management from distributing licenses to sell marijuana in Brooklyn and four other regions in New York on Thursday.
New York State Resident Killed In Ukraine
A New York State resident was killed in Ukraine. On Monday, the United States State Department confirmed another American was killed in action fighting in Ukraine. New York State Resident Killed Fighting In Ukraine. The State Department did not release the American's name. However, the International Legion of the Defense...
