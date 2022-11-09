ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS Senate Races: Voters re-elect Helming for 54th district and Brouk for 55th district

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here are the results in the races for New York State Senate, who represent our area in Albany. For the 54th district, Republican Senator Pam Helming easily won re-election over Democrat challenger Kenan Baldridge. In New York’s 55th Senate District, Democrat Samra Brouk keeps her seat, beating Republican Len Morrell.
NYS Senate races: Cooney declares victory

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three contested NY State Senate races are leaning toward the incumbents, with the tightest race in the 56th district. Early Wednesday morning, Democrat Jeremy Cooney declared victory in seeking his second term. He faced a challenge from former Gates Police Chief Jim VanBrederode. Technical difficulties at the Monroe County Board of Elections delayed results, but as this time, Cooney holds has a 8% lead over VanBrederode.
Democrat Rachel May wins reelection to 48th Senate District

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Democratic Sen. Rachel May has won the race for the newly drawn 48th state Senate district. May, of Syracuse, was seeking her third term as a state senator. She won 48% of the vote over Julie Abbott, a former television personality and current Onondaga County legislator. Abbott won 39%, with nearly all districts counted.
Republicans Actually Had an Excellent Night in New York

New York Democrats had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday. Despite a furious, incendiary campaign that tapped into visceral fears over rising crime, Lee Zeldin could not get himself elected governor. Kathy Hochul won and she’ll have four years in Albany, where she can hope to build a legacy outside the enormous shadow of her disgraced predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. Democrats will retain control of the State Senate and Assembly, allowing Hochul to govern without a great deal of uncertainty or chaos.
GOP shows strength in House races in New York City suburbs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Republican Mike Lawler defeated Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York City’s northern suburbs, and the GOP swept all four seats on Long Island, as the party closed in on its largest share of the state’s congressional delegation in two decades. Lawler defeated the five-term New York Democrat who had led his party’s attempt to retain control of Congress. Lawler, a state Assemblyman, ran a spirited campaign focused on inflation and public safety issues against the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Maloney’s loss in a congressional district in the Hudson River Valley, north of New York City, is both a symbolic victory for Republicans and a territorial setback for Democrats in the national fight for control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
'This catch, release, repeat system is destroying our country': NYC Mayor Eric Adams fumes over laxed bail laws as repeat criminal tries to snatch five-year-old girl in the street...so will newly-elected Gov Kathy Hochul FINALLY crack down on crime?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is urging newly-elected Governor Kathy Hochul to ditch the 'catch, release, repeat' bail reforms that are fueling the city's crime epidemic. Hochul inherited the governorship of New York from Andrew Cuomo last year. She was re-elected in Tuesday's midterm on a narrower-than-expected margin, and has been widely panned for her soft stance on crime and bail reform.
New York State Resident Killed In Ukraine

A New York State resident was killed in Ukraine. On Monday, the United States State Department confirmed another American was killed in action fighting in Ukraine. New York State Resident Killed Fighting In Ukraine. The State Department did not release the American's name. However, the International Legion of the Defense...

