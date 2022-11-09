Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
NOLA.com
Louisiana congressional incumbents sweep elections; see how their challengers did, reactions
All of Louisiana’s incumbent members of Congress — U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and the six members of the U.S. House of Representatives — are headed back to Washington, winning convincing victories in the midterm elections Tuesday. With almost all of the vote statewide counted late Tuesday, U.S....
Republicans who have denied or questioned the 2020 results are on the ballot Tuesday in these key states
Voters on Tuesday will encounter Republican candidates up and down the ballot who've denied or questioned the results of the presidential race Donald Trump lost. The so-called election deniers are running in Senate and House races, as well for statewide offices that have major influence over elections, such as governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
Incumbents win all in Louisiana congressional races
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins won a fourth term Tuesday, fending off a challenge from prosecutor and fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, who mounted a challenge focused in part on discontent with the pace of federal aid in reaching the state’s hurricane-battered southwestern region. Hoggatt had...
Louisiana mayor running for reelection killed in crash hours before polls close
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The mayor of a Louisiana parish running for reelection was killed in an Election Day crash just hours before the polls were set to close. Melville Mayor Velma D. Hendrix, 84, was involved in a two-vehicle crash just before 2 p.m. Central near Port Barre, roughly 33 miles northeast of Lafayette, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Louisiana residents
As we all know, residents of Louisiana are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation. To help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Louisiana will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Grandstanding and finger-pointing are what former NOLA mayor sees in current city government
On Thursday’s edition of the Newell Normand Show, Newell welcomed the president of the National Urban League and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the nation, region and city.
Lafayette City Court Judge race heads to runoff, Ledricka Johnson Thierry wins appeals seat
Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards III will head to a December runoff to be the next Lafayette City Court Judge. In complete, but unofficial returns and more than 37,000 votes cast, Edwards received 39% and Boustany received 37%. Neither received the majority of votes necessary to win the election outright.
These 2022 Candidates Made History With Their Election Wins
The first openly lesbian governor and the first Gen Z member of Congress are just a few of the barriers broken in the 2022 midterm elections.
2022 Elections: Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff
The ballroom emptied slowly and steadily. Some of the cameramen and television reporters left first. It was a quarter past midnight and the mood in the room, once super energetic and loud, was a bit less so. “I understand that at this late hour you may be a little tired,” Warnock said. “Whether it’s tonight, or tomorrow, or four weeks from now, we will hear from the good people of Georgia.”
Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Dale Strong has been elected to the north Alabama congressional district being vacated by U.S. Rep Mo Brooks. Strong on Tuesday defeated Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P. J. Greer to win Alabama’s 5th Congressional District, the state’s only open congressional seat this year. Brooks did not seek another term, choosing instead to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. The six-term congressman lost the Republican primary runoff to former business lobby leader Katie Britt, who was elected. Strong is chairman of the Madison County Commission and a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. He won the GOP nomination after defeating Casey Wardynski, a former Huntsville school superintendent, in a primary runoff.
NOLA.com
How the unsettled battle for Congress affects Steve Scalise and other Louisiana politicians
Republicans woke up angry Wednesday morning as the predicted red wave failed to reach shore in the hoped-for numbers. Though Republicans are still expected to win the most seats and take control of the U.S. House for the next two years, that majority will be small rather than overwhelming, which could reshape the GOP leadership – including what role House Minority Whip Steve Scalise takes and which key party and committee spots are filled with other Louisiana members of Congress.
Cantrell says she was targeted by charter change proposition
Speaking today about the new change to the city’s charter where the City Council will approve of her appointments to high-ranking city offices.
Comments / 12