Louisiana State

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
GONZALES, LA
NBC News

Republicans who have denied or questioned the 2020 results are on the ballot Tuesday in these key states

Voters on Tuesday will encounter Republican candidates up and down the ballot who've denied or questioned the results of the presidential race Donald Trump lost. The so-called election deniers are running in Senate and House races, as well for statewide offices that have major influence over elections, such as governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
NEVADA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

2022 Elections: Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff

The ballroom emptied slowly and steadily. Some of the cameramen and television reporters left first. It was a quarter past midnight and the mood in the room, once super energetic and loud, was a bit less so. “I understand that at this late hour you may be a little tired,” Warnock said. “Whether it’s tonight, or tomorrow, or four weeks from now, we will hear from the good people of Georgia.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Dale Strong wins Alabama’s 5th Congressional District seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Dale Strong has been elected to the north Alabama congressional district being vacated by U.S. Rep Mo Brooks. Strong on Tuesday defeated Democrat Kathy Warner-Stanton and Libertarian P. J. Greer to win Alabama’s 5th Congressional District, the state’s only open congressional seat this year. Brooks did not seek another term, choosing instead to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. The six-term congressman lost the Republican primary runoff to former business lobby leader Katie Britt, who was elected. Strong is chairman of the Madison County Commission and a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician. He won the GOP nomination after defeating Casey Wardynski, a former Huntsville school superintendent, in a primary runoff.
ALABAMA STATE
NOLA.com

How the unsettled battle for Congress affects Steve Scalise and other Louisiana politicians

Republicans woke up angry Wednesday morning as the predicted red wave failed to reach shore in the hoped-for numbers. Though Republicans are still expected to win the most seats and take control of the U.S. House for the next two years, that majority will be small rather than overwhelming, which could reshape the GOP leadership – including what role House Minority Whip Steve Scalise takes and which key party and committee spots are filled with other Louisiana members of Congress.
LOUISIANA STATE

