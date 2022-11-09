Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Man shot in leg on Elm Street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 23-year-old Champaign man is now listed as being in stable condition after a shooting Friday morning. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the alley in the 500 block of North Elm Street. The man was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man sentenced to life in prison
An Aurora man was sentenced to natural life in prison Thursday afternoon. 38-year-old Jarvis Postlewaite, of Aurora, was convicted by a jury on the charges of armed robbery, armed habitual offender, and for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in August in Livingston County. The Livingston County...
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Urbana identified
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a gunman after a man was shot and killed in Urbana Wednesday night. Police were called to the 1300 block of S. Philo Rd. just after 7 p.m. They found a 24-year-old Urbana man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He...
newschannel20.com
Urbana Police searching for theft suspect
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of Interest in retail theft. Officials say multiple bags of merchandise were taken from the store. We're told the person drives a dark-colored GMC truck with a topper and three-ball hitch. Anyone with any information on...
MyWabashValley.com
Man hurt in Danville shooting, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after police said he shot a man Monday afternoon. Jacob Derrickson, 29, was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Voorhees Street and Kohen Drive. The 33-year-old victim told officers he was walking on Voorhees when an unknown person approached him from behind and started shooting. The victim saw the offender run away and offered a description; the victim received treatment for his wounds at the hospital and is expected to be ok.
newschannel20.com
Man dead after Urbana shooting
URBANA, Ill — An Urbana man was shot and killed on Wednesday night. Police say at 7:08 p.m. they responded to the 1300 block of South Philo Rd. for a report of a shooting with injuries. Officials say they found Taveon C. Davis, 24, with a gunshot wound to...
Urbana man killed in Wednesday night shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old man from Urbana has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Urbana Police officials said officers responded to the area of Philo Road and Michigan Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound […]
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen
The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
2 dead, 1 injured after fleeing vehicle crashes in Hazel Crest
"I’m going to get down to the bottom of it," said the victim's father.
Two 19-year-olds dead after car splits in two during police chase
Two people are dead following a police chase and crash Tuesday night in the south suburbs. Police from Hazel Crest and Harvey chased a car down Dixie Highway until 170th Street, when it swerved off the road, hit a sign, and split in two.
WSPY NEWS
Braidwood Woman Accused of Stealing From Camping World Store
A 58-year-old Braidwood woman is accused of stealing money from the Braidwood Camping World store. Kelli Kapsalis was charged with Continuing Financial Crimes Enterprise, a class one felony; Theft between $10,000 and $100,000, a class two felony and Forgery, a class three felony. TheBraidwood Police Department took a police report...
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Monday, November 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Jonathan Varela for the unlawful use of a...
Two arrested after shots fired in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have been arrested following an overnight shots-fired incident in Rantoul. Officials said Luis Hernandez, 22 of Urbana, and Bernardo Hernandez, 25 of Rantoul, were both arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Luis Hernandez was also arrested on a preliminary charge of possessing a gun without […]
newschannel20.com
Scam letters promising money winnings
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WICD) — "Congratulations! You are the winner!" These are the words on fake letters floating Champaign County asking people to deposit a check to receive a large amount of money in return. The letter asks that you deposit the check for $2,675, call a representative and...
CBS News
Coroner identifies 2 women found shot to death in Hobart, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) – The two women found shot to death inside a residence in Hobart, Indiana on Friday afternoon have been identified. Hobart police responded to the 400 block of Ruta Drive for a welfare check at the residence. Officers entered the residence and found two people unresponsive and bleeding from multiple places on their bodies, according to Hobart police.
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
Danville Fire Dept. closing street for training exercises
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A street in Danville will be closing Wednesday and Thursday evenings to allow the Danville Fire Department to conduct training exercises. Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters said the training will take place at Coffman’s Tow Yard on Section Street. Because multiple firefighting vehicles will be present, Section Street will be closing […]
newschannel20.com
Fire department hands coats out to school
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Firefighter Local 429 members were handing out coats to students on Wednesday. The firefighters were at the Danville area grade schools as part of their charitable program Operation Warm. This is an annual event the firefighters have done. This year they were able to...
newschannel20.com
Fire causes $250,000 in damages at Danville Habitat for Humanity Restore
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — On Thursday evening, November 10th a fire broke out at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Danville. According to the Danville Fire Department, the fire began just before 6 p.m. No injuries have been reported, but there has been extensive damage to the building. Habitat for Humanity valued the loss of contents and damage at $250,000.
Comments / 0