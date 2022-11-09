Read full article on original website
Hellcat!!!
3d ago
I'm so happy 😊 She needs to retire like AL Lawson they had their turns let him show off and show out !! Great job Corey Red wave is here ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Dimitri Philemond
3d ago
this dude won because he's republican and played football in this town .🤦♂️. if that's all it takes, Tallahassee is going to the crapper
Related
Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, takes the spotlight
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates a second term in office and rumors of a 2024 presidential run swirl, his wife and trusted adviser Casey is also in the spotlight. CNN's Randi Kaye reports.
How Florida counts votes so fast compared to other states
While several states, including Arizona, Nevada and California, are still counting ballots, Florida mostly finished its voting on election night.
wlrn.org
Florida Democrats are left reeling again after Republicans sweep statewide races with big margins
Republicans have swept every major Florida office from governor to agriculture commissioner. They’re on track for a supermajority in the state legislature. Given the party’s big showing this midterm cycle, can Florida still be considered a swing state?. “Florida is not a swing state. It’s a red state,”...
ecbpublishing.com
2022 Election Results
(Republicans sweep the field statewide) Republican candidates swept the field in races across Florida and in Jefferson County on election night, with the biggest local surprise the upset victory of newcomer Austin Hosford over incumbent Betsy Barfield in the County Commission, District 4 race. Noteworthy also were the local wins...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis launches government job portal, announces transition team chairs
‘We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis has no shortage of supporters in and outside the Sunshine State, and on Thursday his office announced the launch...
Florida Republicans pummel Democrats in state house races, and now hold a historic majority
Republican Danny Alvarez defeated Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Brandon, in Hillsborough County’s District 69.
Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s incoming House Democratic Leader, Fentrice Driskell, reflected this week on the challenges ahead for her caucus now that more Republicans will be in the Florida Legislature. Following the 2022 election, the House and Senate chambers became GOP “supermajorities.” “As the minority party, we are called to be the party of the loyal opposition,” says […] The post Incoming FL House Democratic leader: ‘We have to claw and fight our way out of this supermajority’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
DeSantis vs Crist: Florida governor election results
NBC News has projected Governor Ron DeSantis to win the Florida governor race.
WCTV
Gallop Franklin wins N. Florida house seat, replacing Ramon Alexander
TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) – Democrat Gallop Franklin has won the election to Florida House District 8, besting Republican Curtis Bender in the race to replace Ramon Alexander, who did not seek re-election. With about three-quarters of precincts reporting, Franklin was taking more than 70% of the vote in the deeply...
WCTV
South Georgia prepares for hurricane Nicole
Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Election Results: Constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's voters will decide whether to approve two property-tax measures and the fate of the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. Lawmakers placed three proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, including two that would provide property-tax breaks. A summary of each amendment and the results from Tuesday's election...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
click orlando
Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
cltampa.com
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
click orlando
Attorney for man accused of voter fraud in Florida files motion to drop charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The attorney representing a man who was arrested and accused of voter fraud in the 2020 election filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the charges. Peter Washington was one of 20 convicted felons arrested in August on suspicion of illegally voting. However, News 6 learned most, if not all, of those arrested believed they were eligible to vote.
DeSantis expands Nicole disaster declaration to all Florida counties
Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a press conference in Tallahassee on Thursday, November 10th at 10:30 a.m.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
tallahasseereports.com
Local Election Winners: Three Incumbents and Three New Faces
Mayor John Dailey held off a challenge from Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, winning by just under 4,000 votes. Incumbent Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox won re-election over Josh Johnson. Also, two new faces will be introduced later this month to fill the seats vacated by Dozier (District 5) and the untimely death of Commissioner Jimbo Jackson (District 2).
beckersasc.com
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
