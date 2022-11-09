ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro News

Roundup: Higher-seeded teams nearly perfect on Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look around West Virginia for news and notes from the opening-round matchups. For games not listed here, check out the high school sports page for more info. Class AAA. No. 2 Huntington 62, No. 15 Woodrow Wilson 22 — Senior quarterback Gavin Lochow passed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Musselman hopeful it learned a lot from loss at Wheeling Park

Of the 24 first-round playoff games across the state, seven feature matchups that occurred during the regular season. Among those seven is Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. affair between No. 9 Wheeling Park and No. 8 Musselman. The game in Inwood was originally scheduled for Friday, but moved up 24 hours due to the threat of heavy rain.
INWOOD, WV
Metro News

West Virginia eases past Pitt, 81-56

PITTSBURGH — It was a cold and soggy evening outside, but inside the Peterson Events Center, West Virginia had the hot hand, allowing the Mountaineers to run away from Pitt for an impressive 81-56 victory in the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It was the Mountaineers’ sixth straight...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?

There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers romp in Plitzuweit’s debut

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit picked up her first victory as West Virginia’s women’s basketball coach Thursday night as the Mountaineers cruised to an 81-31 win over USC Upstate at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers were defensive-minded in forcing 41 turnovers, including 24 in the first half. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU seeks sixth consecutive Backyard Brawl Brawl victory Friday at Pittsburgh

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Pittsburgh will share the floor for the 189th time Friday evening at the Petersen Events Center and recent history has favored the Mountaineers in the series. The Mountaineers are seeking their sixth consecutive win over the neighbors to the north. They are enjoying the longest streak in WVU’s favor since 1964-1968. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MountaineerMaven

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt

West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia Falls to Open Road Trip

The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas State at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 13 digs. Thursday marked her 17th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 41st of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also added one service ace and leads WVU on the campaign with 29 service aces.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Oklahoma Preview (Episode 416)

Just how much can home field advantage help a struggling football team?. That’s the question facing the Mountaineers as they prepare for Saturday’s date with Oklahoma. Since defeating the Sooners in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, WVU has lost nine straight to the visitors from Norman. Coach Neal Brown still hasn’t coached against Oklahoma in Morgantown. The 2020 game scheduled for Morgantown was cancelled due to Covid.
NORMAN, OK
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Blames Negativity For Potentially Losing Recruits

Morgantown, West Virginia – Dead man walking head coach Neal Brown appeared on his weekly show, The Neal Brown Show, this evening and made the same excuses about last game and the same promises about the upcoming game. Brown was asked about recruiting and launched into a whole other...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

National Signing Day Recap

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The signing window for a number of NCAA sports opened on Wednesday and many West Virginia high school athletes signed with Division I programs. Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent – University of Alabama swimming. After verbally committing nearly a year ago, Buckhannon-Upshur High School senior swimmer...
