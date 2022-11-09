Read full article on original website
Roundup: Higher-seeded teams nearly perfect on Friday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Take a look around West Virginia for news and notes from the opening-round matchups. For games not listed here, check out the high school sports page for more info. Class AAA. No. 2 Huntington 62, No. 15 Woodrow Wilson 22 — Senior quarterback Gavin Lochow passed...
Greenbrier West rides dominant defensive effort to 35-0 win over South Harrison
CHARMCO, W.Va. — Controlling the line of scrimmage was always going to be imperative in Friday night’s Class A playoff game between No. 8 Greenbrier West and No. 9 South Harrison. With steady rainfall in Charmco throughout the evening and much of the game, it became even more...
Hathaway hopeful South Harrison’s strong closure to regular season carries over
When South Harrison faces Greenbrier West in a Class A first-round playoff game Friday night, it’ll be Hawks’ head coach Brett Hathaway’s first time in Charmco. One way or the other, it’s an experience Hathaway won’t soon forget. Winners of six of seven games to...
Musselman hopeful it learned a lot from loss at Wheeling Park
Of the 24 first-round playoff games across the state, seven feature matchups that occurred during the regular season. Among those seven is Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. affair between No. 9 Wheeling Park and No. 8 Musselman. The game in Inwood was originally scheduled for Friday, but moved up 24 hours due to the threat of heavy rain.
West Virginia Clobbers Pitt in Backyard Brawl
The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 on the season.
West Virginia eases past Pitt, 81-56
PITTSBURGH — It was a cold and soggy evening outside, but inside the Peterson Events Center, West Virginia had the hot hand, allowing the Mountaineers to run away from Pitt for an impressive 81-56 victory in the 189th edition of the Backyard Brawl. It was the Mountaineers’ sixth straight...
East Hardy avenges earlier loss to Tucker County, advances to Class A quarterfinals
PARSONS, W.Va. — Highlights from No. 10 East Hardy’s 34-6 win at No. 7 Tucker County in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. Both teams are 9-2. The Cougars will face the winner of the Clay-Battelle/Williamstown game in the quarterfinals. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Hey, Bob! Do you know what day it is?
There was something about Wednesday that should have stood out a bit more than it did to West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins. National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day? National Scrapple Day? Carl Sagan Day? World Freedom Day?. Nope. Well, yes. Yes to all of those. But it was also the...
Mountaineers romp in Plitzuweit’s debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dawn Plitzuweit picked up her first victory as West Virginia’s women’s basketball coach Thursday night as the Mountaineers cruised to an 81-31 win over USC Upstate at the Coliseum. The Mountaineers were defensive-minded in forcing 41 turnovers, including 24 in the first half. The...
WVU seeks sixth consecutive Backyard Brawl Brawl victory Friday at Pittsburgh
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Pittsburgh will share the floor for the 189th time Friday evening at the Petersen Events Center and recent history has favored the Mountaineers in the series. The Mountaineers are seeking their sixth consecutive win over the neighbors to the north. They are enjoying the longest streak in WVU’s favor since 1964-1968. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
Volleyball semifinals: Musselman and Morgantown move on; Shady Spring to face PB in Class AA title again
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Class AA volleyball title match will have a familiar look to it Thursday. Thanks to semifinal wins from Morgantown in Class AAA and Buffalo in Class A to close out Wednesday’s semifinal session, both of those finals will have a new look. On a...
East Hardy-Tucker County rematch one of several quality Class A Rd. 1 matchups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato have the final word on this weekend’s opening-round high school football matchups, taking a look at Class A.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
WBOY
West Virginia Falls to Open Road Trip
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas State at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 13 digs. Thursday marked her 17th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 41st of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also added one service ace and leads WVU on the campaign with 29 service aces.
After quarterback’s struggles, Brown backs Daniels: ‘The kid is going to bounce back and play well this week’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following a punchless offensive performance that featured seven three-and-outs and punts on nine of 12 series in last Saturday’s 31-14 loss at Iowa State, West Virginia has fallen to No. 8 in scoring offense among 10 Big 12 teams, including ninth in conference-only play. The...
Metro News
Dream becomes reality: U.S. Army veteran Wil Schoonover enjoying second season at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over a hundred players make up the WVU football roster and all have a unique story about how their football journeys began and how they arrived in Morgantown. Wil Schoonover’s path to realizing a life-long dream had twists and turns. But a year ago, he successfully reached his destination.
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Oklahoma Preview (Episode 416)
Just how much can home field advantage help a struggling football team?. That’s the question facing the Mountaineers as they prepare for Saturday’s date with Oklahoma. Since defeating the Sooners in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl, WVU has lost nine straight to the visitors from Norman. Coach Neal Brown still hasn’t coached against Oklahoma in Morgantown. The 2020 game scheduled for Morgantown was cancelled due to Covid.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins Comments on Backyard Brawl: ‘Hugley’s Going to Play’
Ahead of Friday night’s Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins didn’t hold back when talking about the possibility of injured Pitt forward John Hugley playing in that game. “Hugley’s going to play,” Huggins said. “I also know everybody in Cleveland, too....
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Blames Negativity For Potentially Losing Recruits
Morgantown, West Virginia – Dead man walking head coach Neal Brown appeared on his weekly show, The Neal Brown Show, this evening and made the same excuses about last game and the same promises about the upcoming game. Brown was asked about recruiting and launched into a whole other...
National Signing Day Recap
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The signing window for a number of NCAA sports opened on Wednesday and many West Virginia high school athletes signed with Division I programs. Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent – University of Alabama swimming. After verbally committing nearly a year ago, Buckhannon-Upshur High School senior swimmer...
